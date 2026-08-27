UAE flights to Kathmandu continue to operate despite deadly Nepal-Tibet floods

Dubai and Sharjah flights to Kathmandu are operating despite delays on some services
Dubai: Flights from the UAE to Kathmandu are continuing to operate despite deadly flash floods and landslides across parts of Nepal and Tibet, with flydubai confirming to Gulf News that its "Nepal services are operating as scheduled."
The airline operates 27 direct flights a week between Dubai and Kathmandu, giving UAE-based travellers a regular connection to the Nepalese capital.
However, Dubai Airports’ flight schedule shows that some services have faced delays on Thursday, August 27.
flydubai flight FZ573, scheduled to depart Dubai at 5.20pm, is now expected to leave at 6.30 pm.
Several earlier flydubai services to Kathmandu also experienced delays.
Flight FZ1133, which was scheduled to depart at 1.50am, instead left at 7.25am. Flight FZ539, scheduled for 10.15am, departed at 1.04pm, while FZ1595, originally scheduled for 12.40am, left at 2.35pm.
Himalaya Airlines flight H9 766, scheduled to depart at 3.15pm, was also delayed and is now expected to leave at 5.43pm.
Nepal Airlines flight RA230, scheduled for 3.55am, departed at 6.56am.
The delays do not currently indicate a suspension of UAE-Kathmandu services, with flydubai confirming that its flights to Nepal are operating as scheduled.
Flights from Sharjah to Kathmandu are also operating normally.
Air Arabia operates services between Sharjah and Kathmandu, with scheduled flights including G9530, G9532 and G9536.
According to Flightradar24 data provided for Thursday, Air Arabia flight G9536 was delayed. It was scheduled to depart at 8.30am but left at 11.14am.
Travellers flying from either Dubai or Sharjah should therefore check their individual flight status before heading to the airport, as some services are experiencing delays.
The flight update comes as Nepal deals with the aftermath of devastating flooding in the Himalayan border areas of Nepal and China's Tibet.
According to Reuters, Nepal police said 270 bodies had been found after torrential flooding swept through the region.
The disaster has also affected international travellers.
The Nepal Tourism Board said on Thursday that 644 tourists were out of contact, including 517 foreign nationals.
The tourists reportedly include visitors from 19 European countries, as well as China, the United States and Australia.
European governments have issued safety guidance and emergency contacts for travellers as flooding and landslides disrupt transport across parts of Nepal.
For UAE residents planning to travel to Kathmandu, the latest airline information indicates that UAE-Kathmandu services remain operational, although some flights have experienced delays.
The situation on the ground remains serious, however, with flooding and landslides disrupting transport in parts of Nepal.
Travellers should check their airline’s latest flight status before leaving for Dubai or Sharjah airports and monitor local authorities’ guidance if they are travelling beyond Kathmandu into affected areas.