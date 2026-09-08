Landslides in China kill 13, with three missing: state media

The landslides followed days of torrential rains brought by Saudel
Landslides in eastern China have killed 13 people with three others still missing, state media said on Tuesday, days after heavy rains unleashed by Typhoon Saudel.
A mudslide, which hit Mingkeng village in Jiangxi province on Saturday, left 12 dead and one missing, state news agency Xinhua said, citing local officials.
Another person was found dead and two others remained missing after landslides in the nearby townships of Zuo'an and Tanghu.
The landslides followed days of torrential rains brought by Saudel, which first made landfall on China's eastern coast at the end of last month.
Several cities suspended work, schools and transport services in the face of the heavy rains.
The landslide in Mingkeng damaged homes and destabilised roads, according to Xinhua. More than 170 rescuers were deployed to the site to search for those missing.
The landslides come after devastating glacial floods in the Himalayas last month that have killed at least 43 people in Tibet, according to state media, as well as more than 1,300 people across the border in Nepal.
There are more than 5,000 missing in Nepal and another 519 on the Tibetan side of the border.
Scientists say climate change is accelerating glacial melting worldwide and making extreme storms more frequent, increasing the risk of such disasters.