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Trump gives Xi a bald eagle statue: The symbolism behind the diplomatic gift

Trump’s national bird gesture meets Xi’s panda diplomacy in Washington

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US President Donald Trump gestures towards China's President Xi Jinping as he presents him with a sculpture of a bald eagle during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026.
US President Donald Trump gestures towards China's President Xi Jinping as he presents him with a sculpture of a bald eagle during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026.
AFP

US President Donald Trump presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with a roughly three-foot-tall bald eagle sculpture during a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, turning an iconic US symbol into a carefully chosen diplomatic gesture.

Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump were involved in designing the sculpture and described the bald eagle as an embodiment of the “free and soaring spirit of America”, expressing hope that it would find a place in Beijing.

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Why a bald eagle?

The bald eagle is one of the most recognisable symbols of the United States. Native to North America, it has represented the country for centuries and was formally designated the US national bird by Congress in 2024.

By presenting Xi with the sculpture, Trump placed a powerful American national symbol at the centre of a high-profile diplomatic encounter.

More than a ceremonial gift

Diplomatic gifts are often used to convey messages that go beyond the object itself.

Experts cited in reports said exchanges between leaders can help build personal relationships and create a more positive atmosphere for negotiations, particularly when the countries involved have complicated ties.

The Trump-Xi meeting comes as Washington and Beijing seek to manage disagreements over trade, technology and artificial intelligence, while a temporary trade truce remains in place.

Xi’s gift: Pandas for Atlanta

Xi also announced a symbolic gesture during his US visit: two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, will be sent to Zoo Atlanta.

China has long used giant pandas as symbols of friendship in its relations with other countries.

Xi also announced a student exchange programme under which 100,000 US students are expected to study in China over five years.

Why diplomatic gifts matter

State gifts are carefully considered and can reflect national identity, friendship or the nature of a relationship.

Experts noted that such exchanges are usually planned well in advance, with diplomatic protocols governing what is given, when it is presented and how the exchange takes place.

In the US, gifts received by the president from foreign governments are also subject to legal and ethical rules, including restrictions under the Constitution's foreign-emoluments provisions.

The bigger message

The eagle and panda exchanges came during Xi’s three-day Washington visit, as the two leaders sought to maintain dialogue despite major disagreements between the world's two largest economies.

The symbolism of the gifts does not resolve those disputes. But diplomatic experts say such gestures can contribute to the optics and personal rapport surrounding high-level negotiations.

With inputs from AFP and AP

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