The menu and red-themed decor will draw on traditions from both countries
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at a White House state dinner on Thursday, bringing together American ingredients, Chinese flavours and references to the history of US-China relations.
According to details released by the Office of the First Lady, the formal dinner will be held in the East Room, with senior government officials, members of the two countries' delegations and business leaders expected to attend. Melania Trump has overseen preparations for the event.
The evening will begin with a toast featuring Schramsberg “Blanc De Noir”, an American sparkling wine selected as a nod to President Richard Nixon's historic 1972 visit to Beijing.
The first course will be a yellow squash veloute served with wild mushroom fricassée, crispy pancetta and scallion oil. The soup will combine sweet yellow squash with mushrooms cooked with fresh herbs, while pancetta will add a smoky, savoury flavour.
The main course will feature sesame-crusted sea bass accompanied by braised baby bok choy, roasted garden eggplant and a green herb sauce.
The dessert will be a combination of vanilla crémeux and White House honey ice cream, served with walnut frangipane and sour cherry confit. The honey used for the ice cream will come from beehives at the White House.
The menu incorporates several ingredients and flavours associated with Chinese cuisine, including sesame, bok choy and scallion oil, alongside ingredients commonly used in American cooking.
Red will feature prominently in the East Room as part of the evening's decor, reflecting the colour's cultural significance in China.
Tables will be dressed in red linens and decorated with dahlias and ranunculus, while red flowers will be placed in urns around the room. White House officials said the setting would combine Chinese references with traditional White House elements.
The tables will also feature vermeil from the White House collection and pieces from the Reagan State Service.
Classically trained tenor Christopher Macchio will headline the entertainment. Macchio performed at Trump's presidential inauguration in January 2025.
The formal dinner will also feature performances by US military musicians, including “The President's Own” United States Marine Band and “The Commandant's Own” United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.
The United States Army Chorus and United States Army Strings are also scheduled to perform.
The choice of sparkling wine carries a particular historical reference. Schramsberg “Blanc De Noir” was served during Nixon's 1972 visit to China, when the US president and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai raised a toast that became associated with the opening of a new chapter in relations between Washington and Beijing.
More than five decades later, the White House is using that moment as part of the setting for Xi's visit.