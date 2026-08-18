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Two students killed in shooting at Philippine school in Zamboanga

Grade 9 student suspected of opening fire inside a classroom was also killed, police said

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Philippine police gather at a school following a shooting in Zamboanga.
Philippine police gather at a school following a shooting in Zamboanga.
AFP

Two students were killed in a shooting at a private school in the southern Philippines on Tuesday morning, with one of the dead identified as the suspected gunman, police said.

The shooting took place at the Junior High School campus of Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City on August 18.

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According to a preliminary police report, a Grade 9 student brought a pistol and a rifle onto the campus and opened fire at students inside a classroom “without apparent provocation”.

Police from the Zamboanga City Police Office responded along with regional forensic, intelligence and criminal investigation units, as well as the local field unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The Philippine National Police said the situation was brought under control, while investigators work to establish what happened.

Investigators are gathering and validating information, while forensic personnel process the scene and secure evidence, the PNP said.

PNP Chief PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. has ordered a full investigation into the shooting. Police said they would refrain from drawing conclusions until the fact-finding process is complete and the evidence has been verified.

Regional police director PBGEN Dennis A. Esguerra said the PNP was working with the school administration and community to establish the facts and ensure accountability.

Police have asked the public not to circulate unconfirmed reports, photographs or videos related to the incident, particularly material involving students and other affected individuals.

The Department of Education said it was “gravely concerned” over the shooting and was coordinating with mental health partners to provide Psychological First Aid and psychosocial support to affected learners, families and school personnel.

The department also urged the public not to spread unverified information or share sensitive photos, videos or details of the incident, particularly because minors were involved.

Authorities said further information would be released once facts had been verified and were appropriate for public disclosure.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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