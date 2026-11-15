Schools must report concerns involving teachers and other adults on the same working day
Dubai: Private educational institutions in Dubai can temporarily remove staff members from their duties or suspend them from work when necessary to protect students while allegations or concerns about their conduct are assessed or investigated, under a new student safeguarding framework.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has outlined the measures in its Policy Framework for Safeguarding and Learner Protection in Dubai’s Private Educational Institutions, which requires concerns involving teachers, other staff members or adults who interact with students to be reported without delay and no later than the same working day.
The framework allows institutions to take proportionate interim measures to safeguard students while a case is being assessed or investigated. Such measures are precautionary and do not, in themselves, establish wrongdoing.
Reports should normally be submitted to the institution's Child Protection Coordinator or Designated Safeguarding Lead, who is responsible for handling safeguarding concerns.
The framework also establishes alternative reporting channels when the person involved in an allegation is part of the usual reporting process.
External service providers and third parties working with students must be informed of their right to report concerns directly to KHDA or the relevant authorities.
The requirements apply across Dubai's private education sector, covering employees, contractors, volunteers, parents and others holding positions of trust.
Three levels of risk and reporting deadlines
The framework introduces three levels of safeguarding concerns, with reporting deadlines determined by the severity of the risk.
High-risk cases involving an immediate threat to a student's safety must be referred without delay to the Community Development Authority (CDA) or the relevant emergency services, depending on the circumstances. KHDA must also be informed.
Medium-risk cases must be reported to the CDA within 24 hours through its child protection hotline, 800988, with KHDA notified of the referral.
Low-risk cases must be reported to KHDA within 72 hours through its hotline, 8005432, or by email at info@khda.gov.ae.
The framework requires the designated safeguarding official to assess reported concerns and determine the appropriate course of action, including referrals to external authorities when necessary.
Parents must be informed
Educational institutions must inform parents, guardians or caregivers of referrals concerning students, provided that doing so does not delay mandatory reporting or expose the student to further harm.
Institutions are also required to cooperate fully with investigations conducted by child protection specialists or other competent authorities, including providing access to relevant staff, information and records.
The framework further requires adults working with students to report safeguarding concerns through the designated channels rather than attempting to investigate allegations themselves.
Different rules for students aged 18 and above
The framework distinguishes between students younger than 18 and those who have reached adulthood.
Students aged 18 and above are legally considered adults, meaning their consent should generally be sought before personal information is shared or a referral is made to an external authority.
Their wishes must also be respected when decisions are made about reporting and information sharing.
However, information may be shared without consent when necessary to protect the student or others from harm.
Child protection procedures administered by the CDA apply to students younger than 18, while educational institutions retain safeguarding responsibilities towards all enrolled students, regardless of age.
The framework applies to private schools, early childhood centres, higher education institutions and vocational and training institutes regulated by KHDA.