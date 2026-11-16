Emirati businessman helps Dubai employers and universities secure staff accommodation and student housing

Housing provider handles room allocation, onboarding, inspections and maintenance jointly
FAMA Group, a Dubai-based staff accommodation, corporate housing and student accommodation provider, set out its single-partner accommodation model for employers and universities bringing staff and students into the emirate. The company manages a portfolio of 8,000+ apartments. The announcement follows figures from the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment showing the city’s population passed 4.8 million in September 2026, with a net increase of 226,885 residents since the end of 2025.
Many of those arriving come to Dubai to begin a job or a university term. For the organizations receiving them, securing safe, clean and well-maintained housing at short notice often means coordinating several landlords, agents and service contractors. FAMA Group’s model consolidates those arrangements with one provider that remains accountable for the duration of a resident’s stay.
Under the model, FAMA Group handles the arrangements before residents move in, including room allocation and onboarding, and then provides support throughout the tenancy. Scheduled inspections and maintenance coordination follow, giving employers and universities a single point of contact as their accommodation requirements change with headcount and intake cycles.
The company says the structure is intended to remove the uncertainty that typically accompanies relocation. For an employee starting a new role or a student arriving for a first term, accommodation is confirmed before arrival, with clear terms and a defined route for raising problems once they are in residence.
FAMA Group is chaired by Emirati businessman Fadi Awadhalla, who brings more than 30 years of experience in heavy industry and real estate to the company. He was previously Vice President of Casthouse Operations at Emirates Global Aluminium, where he oversaw operations supporting the production and global delivery of approximately 2.6 million tonnes of aluminium annually to more than 320 customers across 52 countries. His career at EGA and DUBAL included responsibility for major capital projects, multimillion-dollar budgets and multidisciplinary teams.
Awadhalla holds qualifications in mechanical engineering and business administration, with executive education at IMD in Switzerland and INSEAD. As chairman, he guides FAMA Group’s investment decisions and expansion and oversees its governance. The company was conceived with his long-standing associate Muneer Al Ramahi, whose move abroad inspired the company’s focus on housing new arrivals and laid the foundation for its growth as a provider of staff and student housing in Dubai.
As Dubai’s workforce and student population continue to grow, FAMA Group is expanding its accommodation services for employers and universities, with plans to provide staff accommodation for hotel chains, retail chains and other businesses. The company is also preparing to accommodate at least 500 students through partnerships with the University of Wollongong in Dubai, Symbiosis International University Dubai and Middlesex University Dubai.