Emirati businessman helps Dubai employers and universities secure staff accommodation and student housing

FAMA Group is chaired by Emirati businessman Fadi Awadhalla, who brings more than 30 years of experience in heavy industry and real estate to the company. He was previously Vice President of Casthouse Operations at Emirates Global Aluminium, where he oversaw operations supporting the production and global delivery of approximately 2.6 million tonnes of aluminium annually to more than 320 customers across 52 countries. His career at EGA and DUBAL included responsibility for major capital projects, multimillion-dollar budgets and multidisciplinary teams.