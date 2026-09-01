Teachers must uphold national values, protect pupil data and use AI responsibly
Abu Dhabi: Teachers and other school staff in Abu Dhabi must follow a detailed code of professional conduct covering everything from classroom behaviour and relationships with colleagues to artificial intelligence, cyberbullying and the protection of pupil data.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, or ADEK, requires schools under its jurisdiction to maintain professional standards built around integrity, dignity, impartiality and ethical behaviour. The rules apply to private and Charter Schools across the emirate and extend to staff, school governing boards and owners.
Schools must develop and distribute their own staff codes of conduct in line with ADEK requirements and the federal Code of Conduct for Education Professionals. Education professionals are also required to sign the federal code and schools must ensure that staff understand and comply with its standards.
The rules place particular emphasis on respect for the UAE's national identity and cultural values. Staff are expected to treat pupils and colleagues fairly regardless of their religious, ethnic or cultural background and ensure classrooms and workplaces are free from discrimination. This includes equitable treatment of people of determination and pupils with additional learning needs.
The list of prohibited behaviour is extensive. Staff may not discriminate against or harass members of the school community on the basis of religion, race, origin, social status, age or gender, or engage in conduct that promotes extremism, racism, bullying or other forms of discrimination.
They are also barred from dressing in ways considered culturally inappropriate or inconsistent with school dress codes, spreading false rumours about colleagues, disclosing confidential information or preventing colleagues from carrying out their official duties.
The standards also regulate private tutoring. Teachers providing lessons outside school hours must obtain the appropriate private tuition work permit under Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation requirements.
Teachers are specifically prohibited from providing paid private tutoring to pupils enrolled at the same school where they work. Falsifying qualifications or employment history, plagiarism and deliberately covering up a reported concern are also prohibited.
Staff must also refrain from making official or unofficial statements that disparage the reputation of ADEK, their school or colleagues.
Digital conduct forms a separate part of the professional standards, reflecting the growing role of technology in classrooms.
Teachers are expected to help pupils assess whether digital information is reliable and guide them in the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence. They must also help pupils understand cyberbullying, including how to recognise whether they are being targeted or participating in it themselves.
Educators are expected to discourage plagiarism, monitor its use in pupils' work and take positive corrective measures when it occurs.
The rules also prohibit inappropriate use of work devices and the sharing of screenshots of pupils or their work when those images contain personally identifiable information. Staff are expected to undertake continuing professional development to keep pace with best practices in digital safety, identity protection and information security.
The code establishes strict expectations around pupil and staff protection.
Educators must report suspected or witnessed maltreatment and are prohibited from engaging in or facilitating any form of abuse inside or outside school premises.
ADEK specifically lists inappropriate comments or physical contact, even when intended in a light-hearted or joking manner, among prohibited conduct. Failing to report witnessed maltreatment is also considered a breach of professional standards.
The rules further encourage educators to contribute to community and sustainability initiatives and to involve pupils in positive civic activities. At the same time, staff may not use social causes to encourage pupils towards extremist behaviour or exploit such causes for personal gain, including fraudulent fundraising.
ADEK said schools are responsible for ensuring their staff codes comply with its Professional Code of Ethics Policy.
Failure to comply can expose a school to legal accountability and penalties under ADEK regulations and other applicable UAE laws. The department also reserves the right to intervene when a school is found to have breached its obligations.
The policy took effect in the 2024–25 academic year, with schools required to achieve full compliance from the beginning of the 2025–26 academic year.