Schools must meet stricter rules on food, transport, facilities and student protection
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has set out a broad set of inspection requirements for government schools, covering building safety, school buses, student protection, canteens, health standards and facilities ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year.
Under the ministry’s General Inspection Guide for Government Schools, reviewed by Al Khaleej, schools must ensure that walls, ceilings and floors are free from defects, while corridors and staircases must remain safe, unobstructed and suitable for the movement of pupils.
Schools are also required to provide internal and external surveillance cameras while protecting students’ privacy.
The rules impose specific requirements on school transport. Schools must comply with transport regulations in force in each emirate, ensure that bus drivers and supervisors hold the necessary permits, and maintain clear procedures for monitoring pupils who use school buses each day.
Schools must also maintain sufficient first-aid kits and apply procedures designed to protect pupils’ health and safety throughout the school day.
Electrical connections must be properly insulated and kept out of students’ reach, while unauthorised electrical equipment is prohibited in offices. Cleaning materials must be stored in secure, locked areas.
Visitor access will also be subject to controls, with schools required to use approved systems to record attendance and verify identities.
School canteens are another focus of the inspection framework. Food sold on campus must be approved by the relevant authorities, while canteens must be equipped to display and store food at appropriate temperatures.
Schools must organise sales points to prevent overcrowding, transport and receive food in accordance with health requirements and retain a daily sample of food sold. Canteen staff must also be properly licensed and trained in food safety.
The ministry said school buildings must be used in accordance with approved plans and cannot be used for non-educational purposes without prior approval. Signs must be installed across facilities and corridors, while schools are required to maintain cleanliness throughout their premises.
The framework also includes specific protections for pupils of determination and those with additional educational needs.
Schools must provide an accessible environment and appropriate support programmes, and may not adopt policies intended to exclude pupils with disabilities from enrolment.
Qualified teachers must be available to support them, with a dedicated file maintained for each pupil.
The measures come as administrative, teaching and technical staff prepare to return to schools on Monday, August 24, one week before pupils begin the new academic year on August 31.
The first week will be used for meetings, workshops and final preparations, including curriculum reviews, teacher development and classroom readiness.
The first term will also include Arabic baseline assessments, diagnostic testing and standardised proficiency assessments before the winter break begins for pupils on December 14 and for teaching and administrative staff on December 21.