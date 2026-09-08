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Saudi Arabia bans 30 food items from school canteens, including chips and cold tea

Education Ministry tightens food safety rules and pushes healthier choices for pupils

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry outlaws chips, cold tea, fizzy and energy drinks in school canteens as part of strict new healthy eating rules for pupils.
Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry outlaws chips, cold tea, fizzy and energy drinks in school canteens as part of strict new healthy eating rules for pupils.
Okaz

Dubai: Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has banned the sale and marketing of 30 food and drink items in school canteens, including processed meat, chips, cold tea and fizzy drinks, as part of new measures aimed at providing pupils with healthier and safer food choices.

The ministry said the restrictions were designed to promote awareness of healthy nutrition and ensure that balanced food options were available in schools, while strengthening compliance with health standards governing the preparation and serving of meals.

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The banned list includes fizzy drinks, energy and sports drinks, cold tea, juices containing artificial colours, mortadella, ice cream, chocolate-coated biscuits, peanuts, flavoured and chocolate milk, croissants, chips and confectionery.

Breaded meat, poultry and fish products are also prohibited, along with sandwiches containing custard, chocolate, toffee or vanilla fillings, as well as chewing gum, mayonnaise and pickles.

The ministry also introduced stricter requirements governing how food sold in schools is prepared, packaged, transported and stored.

Food intended for sale must be prepared on the same day it is offered to pupils, while refrigerated products must meet stringent packaging, transport and storage requirements.

Separate conditions have been set for facilities used to store dry food products to ensure their safety and quality.

Operators providing food in schools must also hold the required licence, commercial registration and relevant Zakat and income certificates, among other regulatory documents.

The measures form part of efforts to create a healthier school environment and reduce pupils’ access during the school day to products high in sugar, fat or other ingredients considered unsuitable for regular consumption.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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