Education Ministry tightens food safety rules and pushes healthier choices for pupils
Dubai: Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has banned the sale and marketing of 30 food and drink items in school canteens, including processed meat, chips, cold tea and fizzy drinks, as part of new measures aimed at providing pupils with healthier and safer food choices.
The ministry said the restrictions were designed to promote awareness of healthy nutrition and ensure that balanced food options were available in schools, while strengthening compliance with health standards governing the preparation and serving of meals.
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The banned list includes fizzy drinks, energy and sports drinks, cold tea, juices containing artificial colours, mortadella, ice cream, chocolate-coated biscuits, peanuts, flavoured and chocolate milk, croissants, chips and confectionery.
Breaded meat, poultry and fish products are also prohibited, along with sandwiches containing custard, chocolate, toffee or vanilla fillings, as well as chewing gum, mayonnaise and pickles.
The ministry also introduced stricter requirements governing how food sold in schools is prepared, packaged, transported and stored.
Food intended for sale must be prepared on the same day it is offered to pupils, while refrigerated products must meet stringent packaging, transport and storage requirements.
Separate conditions have been set for facilities used to store dry food products to ensure their safety and quality.
Operators providing food in schools must also hold the required licence, commercial registration and relevant Zakat and income certificates, among other regulatory documents.
The measures form part of efforts to create a healthier school environment and reduce pupils’ access during the school day to products high in sugar, fat or other ingredients considered unsuitable for regular consumption.