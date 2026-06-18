Why this Dubai student wants young people to fall in love with books again

Books taught her life's important lessons, now she wants others to experience the same
Dubai: In an age of endless scrolling, streaming platforms, and shrinking attention spans, a Dubai student is on a mission to convince young people that one of the most powerful tools for learning, empathy, and self-discovery is still a book.
Fatima Rida, a student at Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai, has been selected as the UAE's 2026 Youth Literacy Ambassador by the World Literacy Foundation, joining more than 900 young leaders from 101 countries working to tackle a growing global literacy crisis.
But for the 18-year-old marketing student, the role is more than statistics or advocacy campaigns. It's about sharing something that has changed her own life.
“Reading has honestly played a huge role in shaping who I am today. Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned haven't come from a classroom, they've come from books,” Rida told Gulf News.
When asked why reading still matters in the digital age, Rida has stressed that books helped her understand people, cultures, and perspectives beyond her own experiences. That personal connection has motivated her to apply for the ambassador role.
“I know firsthand how powerful literacy can be and I wanted to be part of something that helps more people discover that for themselves,” exclaimed Rida.
She has regarded being chosen as the Emirates’ ambassador as an opportunity to champion a cause that has a lasting impact on her own life.
Despite living in a world where information is more accessible than ever, literacy challenges have remained widespread.
According to the World Literacy Foundation, around 770 million people worldwide cannot read a single word, while another two billion struggle to read a sentence. In low-income households, many children face reading difficulties that can affect educational and future opportunities. Fatima believes one of the biggest barriers is access.
“Too many children are missing out on the joy of reading simply because they don't have books at home. I want to help change that and show young people that reading can open doors,” stated Rida.
For many young people, reading has often been seen as a school assignment rather than a hobby. Rida has wanted to change that perception.
“I think access to books is still incredibly important because reading offers something that can't really be replaced. Books help you learn but they also help you understand people. They build empathy, encourage curiosity, and expose you to experiences and perspectives you might never encounter otherwise,” explained Rida.
When it comes to choosing what to read, she has noted that there are no wrong answers. Whether it's fiction, fantasy, self-development, biographies, or history, every book has the potential to teach something.
“If you truly connect with what you're reading, you'll always walk away having learned something new about the world or even about yourself.”
As part of her term as ambassador, running from June to September this year, Rida has planned to launch an initiative with a twist. Called “Blind Date with a Book,” the concept encourages readers to choose books without seeing the title or author.
Instead, books are wrapped and labelled with clues about the story, themes, or lessons inside. Participants select a book based only on those hints. The goal is to push people to move beyond familiar genres and discover perspectives they might never have explored.
“I think it's a fun way to remind people that it doesn't really matter what type of books you read. Every book has something valuable to offer,” shared Rida.
The idea has centred on her belief that sometimes the most impactful books are the ones readers never expected to pick up.
For anyone who wants to read more but doesn't know where to begin, Rida has offered a simple advice. Don't start with what you think you should read, rather start with what interests you.
“A lot of people assume reading has to start with a long classic novel, but it doesn't. The best way to get into reading is to find something you're genuinely interested in. When you enjoy what you're reading, it stops feeling like a chore,” described Rida.
She has expressed hope that by sharing her own experiences, more young people will realise that reading is not just about education but also about enriching everyday life.
“Reading has helped me so much. It taught me lessons, introduced me to ideas I'd never considered, and helped me understand people and situations from different perspectives.”
She added, “If more people saw reading as something that enriches your life rather than just something you're supposed to do, I think they'd be much more likely to pick up a book.”
Over the coming months, Rida will work along with fellow youth ambassadors from around the globe, exchanging ideas and learning from literacy initiatives in different countries. She has been particularly excited about bringing successful concepts back to the UAE.
“Everyone will have their own experiences and ideas when it comes to promoting literacy and I think there’s much value in learning from one another,” said Rida.
For her, the mission goes beyond asking people to read more books. It's more on ensuring that a child who has never owned a book gets the chance to discover one. It's about helping young people find stories that make them think differently, dream bigger, or feel understood. And it's preserving a habit that she believes has the power to shape lives in ways that are often impossible to measure.
“Literacy is something that connects all of us and I believe that sharing knowledge and experiences is one of the best ways to create meaningful impact.”
As she represents the UAE on the global stage, Rida is hoping to spark curiosity, because behind every reader is a first book that opened a door to learning and inspiration. And somewhere, there are countless of young people still waiting to find theirs.