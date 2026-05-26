UAE Pavilion highlights role of youth ambassadors in strengthening UAE-Japan ties

Emirati and Japanese participants promote leadership, cultural exchange, global engagement
Dubai: The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai has highlighted the growing role of youth ambassadors in strengthening cultural understanding and long-term ties between the UAE and Japan through a special engagement at Keio University in Tokyo.
Held as part of Keio University’s “Regional Culture: Arab World” course, the session has explored how the Pavilion’s Youth Ambassador Programme combined leadership development, cultural representation, and global engagement during Expo 2025 Osaka.
The event has also marked the first anniversary of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language Education, established through a partnership between Keio University and UAE University.
The session has been addressed by Shihab Alfaheem, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and commissioner general of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.
Alfaheem has noted the importance of World Expositions in promoting international cooperation and cultural diplomacy, while outlining how the UAE Pavilion used storytelling, architecture, and visitor engagement to share the UAE’s vision and values with global audiences.
A key focus of the discussion has been the Pavilion’s Youth Ambassador Programme, which aimed to prepare young people to represent the UAE internationally while building leadership and communication skills.
The programme has been aligned with national initiatives including We the UAE 2031 and the National Youth Agenda 2031.
The UAE Pavilion’s Youth Ambassador cohort has included 46 participants, made up of 24 Emiratis, 20 Japanese participants, and two residents of other nationalities living in Japan.
Built around four pillars, particularly leadership, cultural diplomacy, international engagement, and personal development, the programme has trained participants in cultural immersion, operations, guest experience, and storytelling.
During Expo 2025 Osaka, Youth Ambassadors have played a central role in supporting Pavilion activities and engaging with millions of visitors from around the world.
Moreover, they have helped present the UAE’s story in an accessible and relatable way, contributing to deeper understanding between Emirati and Japanese participants.
Alfaheem has bared that the initiative reflected the UAE’s long-term investment in youth as future global leaders.
“Bringing together Emirati and Japanese participants within the setting of Expo 2025 Osaka created opportunities for learning, collaboration, and capability building that will go beyond the Expo itself and contribute to the broader relationship between the UAE and Japan.”
Additionally, Alfaheem has mentioned that the programme eyed to create a new generation of global representatives capable of communicating the UAE’s story with authenticity, confidence, and cultural understanding.
On the other hand, professor Akiyo Okuda, vice president for student affairs at Keio University, has pointed out that the session gave students valuable insights into international engagement and cross-cultural understanding.
“The partnership represented by the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language Education continues to create meaningful opportunities for dialogue and mutual understanding between Japan and the UAE,” said Okuda.
Attendees have also heard directly from Youth Ambassadors Meznah Alansaari from the UAE and Hajime Ogami from Japan during a fireside chat on their Expo 2025 Osaka experiences. The discussion has focused on cultural understanding, communication, and personal impact of participating in the global event.
Meanwhile, the UAE Pavilion has welcomed more than five million combined visitors, making it the most visited national pavilion at the event.
Guided by “Earth to Ether,” the Pavilion has showcased immersive experiences linking heritage, innovation, sustainability, healthcare, and space exploration.
Its architecture, visitor experience, and people-centred approach also earned international recognition, including multiple global awards and the Best Staff Award at Expo 2025 Osaka.