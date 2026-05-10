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UAE pavilion draws 5,000 visitors at Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Exhibition

UAE was among 1,700 exhibitors at the SAHA International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE pavilion draws 5,000 visitors at Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Exhibition
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The UAE National Pavilion continued to attract significant attention on the fourth day of the International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition SAHA 2026 in Istanbul, welcoming visitors including delegation members, experts, and government officials, amid strong interest from industry leaders and representatives of major global companies operating in the defence and security sectors. The exhibition concluded yesterday (Saturday) at the Istanbul Expo Center, with the participation of thousands of international companies and senior decision-makers from more than 120 countries.

The UAE National Pavilion’s participation comes with the support of the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, and is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors and building high-value industrial partnerships.

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The UAE National Pavilion attracted approximately 5,000 visitors since the opening of the exhibition, including defence technology experts, senior military leaders, and international delegations from the defence, security, and aerospace sectors, who explored the UAE’s capabilities in developing advanced defence technologies. This highlights the exhibition’s importance as a global platform for dialogue and international cooperation in defence-related fields.

The remarkable turnout for the fourth consecutive day, along with the attendance of high-level delegations, underscores the UAE’s position as a global hub for defence cooperation and its role in advancing strategic partnerships and international knowledge exchange.

Senior officials visiting the UAE National Pavilion were also introduced to the latest advanced security solutions and smart systems showcased by leading Emirati companies in the defence and security sectors, including EDGE Group, Generation 5, and AAL Group, which specialises in the aerospace sector.

The fourth day of the exhibition also witnessed a series of productive meetings, with the pavilion hosting more than 68 meetings and engagements across exhibitors’ stands and dedicated meeting spaces.

In addition, Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, organised several promotional meetings for the upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) in 2027, as well as the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), scheduled to take place in 2028, with the aim of attracting participants from new markets.

UAE showcases defence capabilities at Istanbul expo

The UAE is among 1,700 exhibitors at the SAHA International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition 2026 in Istanbul.

The UAE National Pavilion participated in the International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition (SAHA 2026), held from 5 to 9 May 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center.

The exhibition is regarded as one of the world’s leading events in the defence, aerospace, and security sectors, attracting more than 1,700 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from over 120 countries.

The UAE National Pavilion’s participation was supported by the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company.

Over the course of five days, the pavilion served as a key platform for hosting international delegations, defence and security leaders, and decision-makers, facilitating high-level meetings and fostering new partnerships, in a move that reflects the UAE’s standing as one of the world’s leading nations in defence innovation and industrial cooperation.

The pavilion featured seven prominent national entities, including Tawazun Council, EDGE Group, Calidus Group, AAL Group, Al Jundi Magazine, Nation Shield Magazine, and ADNEC Group. It provided an integrated platform for these entities to showcase their latest advanced defence products and services across land, sea, air, space, and unmanned systems domains to a broad international audience.

The pavilion also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships, technology transfer, and industrial cooperation, in line with the strategic objectives of the UAE and the global defence community.

The UAE Pavilion was located at Stand “1A-07” at the Istanbul Expo Center, enabling visitors to engage directly with senior officials, engineers, and industry specialists.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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