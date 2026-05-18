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UAE travel update: Turkish Airlines to resume Istanbul–Dubai flights from June 8

Istanbul–Dubai flights return as Turkish Airlines rebuilds UAE air links

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Istanbul–Dubai flights return as Turkish Airlines boosts UAE connectivity
Istanbul–Dubai flights return as Turkish Airlines boosts UAE connectivity
Turkish Airlines

Dubai: Turkish Airlines has announced the resumption of its Istanbul–Dubai services starting June 8, restoring a key air link between Turkey and the UAE.

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In a statement shared on social media, Turkish Ambassador to the UAE Lutfullah Goktas said Turkish Airlines was “meeting in the skies over the United Arab Emirates in June” and expressed excitement over reconnecting with passengers in the country.

“We are delighted to share this important development with our brothers and sisters in the UAE and our dear citizens living there. Hello again, UAE!” Goktas said.

The resumed route is expected to enhance connectivity for both business and leisure travellers between Istanbul and Dubai, two of the region’s major aviation hubs.

The announcement comes ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday period, when travel demand across the UAE typically surges as residents plan overseas vacations and family trips. Airlines and travel operators are expecting a significant increase in passenger traffic during the festive break, with Turkey remaining one of the popular destinations for UAE travellers.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationsUAE TraveltravelTurkey

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