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Turkey to return to Formula One fold

The Turkey GP will return in 2027

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AFP
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F1 will return to Turkey in 2027
F1 will return to Turkey in 2027

The Turkish Grand Prix will return to the Formula One calendar after a six year hiatus in 2027, it was announced on Friday.

The race, which was held from 2005-2011 and then 2020-21 -- will take place on the Istanbul Park circuit.

This time around, it is guaranteed a run of at least five years.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the event on Friday to celebrate the announcement.

A Formula One car was driven along the streets of Istanbul, starting from the city's main cruise port, Galataport and ending its journey at the Presidential Office in Dolmabahce.  

Also in attendance were Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.   

"The return of the Turkish Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar is a victory for Turkiye's passion and belief in sport," said Erdogan.

"The Formula 1 races to be held at Istanbul Park for at least five years will both support İstanbul's leading position in the world and demonstrate to the world that our country is the safe haven of its region."

© Agence France-Presse

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