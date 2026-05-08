'UAE determined to continue path towards progress and prosperity with confidence'
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE had demonstrated a high level of readiness and strong national cohesion despite regional and global challenges, stressing that the country is determined to continue its path towards further progress and prosperity with confidence.
Speaking during a session hosted by the Federal Youth Authority as part of its “100 Mentors” programme, Dr Gargash discussed the foundations of the UAE’s political and diplomatic experience, outlining the principles that have shaped the country’s presence and its balanced approach to regional and international developments.
Dr Gargash said the UAE, through its leadership, vision and balanced approach, had consolidated its position as an influential and constructive player regionally and globally, adding that the country had succeeded in transforming challenges into opportunities while building a developmental and civilisational model founded on openness, tolerance and sustainable partnerships.
He added that the UAE’s experience was built on conscious leadership, strategic independence, economic openness and investment in people and future sectors.
Despite ongoing challenges and crises, he said, the UAE had demonstrated strong readiness and deep national cohesion, and would continue moving forward confidently towards greater progress and prosperity.
Dr Gargash concluded by underlining the importance of youth in the next phase, describing them as essential partners in safeguarding national achievements and advancing the country’s development journey.
The session was attended by Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Director of Strategy and Future Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, alongside astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansoori, Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla.
More than 150 young Emiratis participated in the event, which was held at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.
Dr Al Neyadi said the UAE had followed a consistent approach for more than five decades, built on clarity of vision and steadfast principles, while maintaining flexibility and adaptability in responding to change and anticipating the future.
He said the country’s balanced positions reflected the wisdom of its leadership and had helped establish an influential and sustainable presence at both regional and global levels, based on investment in people as the cornerstone of development and the central pillar of national policies.
“This has contributed to consolidating an integrated model that combines sound judgement with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances,” he said.
Dr Al Neyadi added that the “100 Mentors” session with Dr Gargash represented significant intellectual value for young people because of the depth of thought and richness of experience it offered, helping strengthen their awareness of national responsibilities and the importance of their role in protecting society and preserving its achievements.
He said individual awareness remained a key pillar of national stability and the continuation of the country’s development journey.