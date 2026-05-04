Iran's maritime security threats cannot be overlooked
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, condemned the continued Iranian aggression following a drone attack on a national oil tanker operated by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said the brutal Iranian aggression and acts of maritime piracy targeting the tanker underscore the UAE’s firm stance against such actions, as well as its commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation in the vital international waterway.
His remarks came in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 that emphasises freedom of navigation and rejects the targeting of commercial vessels or disruption of international maritime routes.
He added that the attacks highlight an ongoing threat posed by Iran to regional security and stability, warning that such risks cannot be overlooked.