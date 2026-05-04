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Iranian drones attack ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE called on Iran to halt such attacks immediately

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Iranian drones attack ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz


Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting a national oil tanker operated by ADNOC using two drones as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the incident constituted a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasises freedom of navigation and rejects the targeting of commercial vessels or disruption of international maritime routes.

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The ministry stressed that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic coercion amounted to acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, posing a direct threat to regional stability, global energy security and international trade.

The UAE called on Iran to halt such attacks immediately, ensure full compliance with ending all hostile acts, and guarantee the complete and unconditional reopening of the strait to safeguard regional security and the stability of the global economy.

Full text of the official statement

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian terrorist attack involving two drones that targeted a national carrier affiliated with ADNOC as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes. The Ministry emphasized that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security, and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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