Iranian drones attack ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE called on Iran to halt such attacks immediately
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting a national oil tanker operated by ADNOC using two drones as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the incident constituted a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasises freedom of navigation and rejects the targeting of commercial vessels or disruption of international maritime routes.
The ministry stressed that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic coercion amounted to acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, posing a direct threat to regional stability, global energy security and international trade.
The UAE called on Iran to halt such attacks immediately, ensure full compliance with ending all hostile acts, and guarantee the complete and unconditional reopening of the strait to safeguard regional security and the stability of the global economy.
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian terrorist attack involving two drones that targeted a national carrier affiliated with ADNOC as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes. The Ministry emphasized that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.
The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security, and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade.