Tehran reacts after Trump announces ship escort mission in blocked waterway
Highlights
Iran executed three men charged over protests this January, authorities said Monday, the latest in a wave of hangings of convicts seen by rights groups as political prisoners against the backdrop of the war against the United States and Israel.
Iranian authorities have carried out executions on a near-daily basis in recent weeks, in what activists have denounced as a bid to instil fear in society at a time of international and domestic tension.
Mehdi Rassouli, Mohammad Reza Miri and Ebrahim Dolatabadi were executed after being convicted over unrest in the eastern city of Mashhad in January, the judiciary's Mizan news agency announced.
It was not specified when or where they were executed. But the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Rassouli, 25, and Miri, 21, were hanged at dawn on Sunday at the Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad.
Pope Leo XIV will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, the Vatican said Monday, just weeks after serious criticism of the pontiff by US President Donald Trump.
The private visit with the top US diplomat, who is Catholic, will take place at 11.30am (0930 GMT), according to a calendar published on the Vatican's media site.
The United Arab Emirates expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian terrorist attack that targeted a national tanker belonging to ADNOC using two drones, while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, without any injuries being recorded.
The UAE stressed the need for Iran to stop these treacherous attacks, ensuring its full commitment to halting all hostilities and fully and unconditionally reopening the Strait, thereby achieving regional security and the stability of the global economy and trade.
Major-General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of the Khatam Al Anbiya Central Military Command, has warned foreign navies against entering the Strait of Hormuz to escort commercial vessels, Iranian state media reported. He said any such presence could escalate tensions in the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes. The remarks come amid heightened regional strains, with Iran reiterating that security in the strait should be maintained by regional countries without foreign intervention.
The warning comes after US President Donald Trump announced a naval mission, dubbed Project Freedom, to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s navy said it had prevented the entry of US warships into the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported on Monday, amid heightened tensions in the strategic waterway. The report comes as Iran has warned foreign forces against approaching the strait and threatened military action, following US plans to assist vessels stranded in the area during the ongoing regional crisis.
A US warship was hit by two Iranian missiles hit near Jask Island, forcing warships to turn back after ignoring Iran warnings, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.
Earlier, Iran’s military said it will attack US forces if they attempt to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.
The warning comes after US President Donald Trump announced a naval mission, dubbed Project Freedom, to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, with operations set to begin in the coming hours.
But a senior US official has denied that a US ship was hit by Iranian missiles, according to Axios.
Iran executed three men after they were convicted of involvement in anti-government protests that rocked the country in December and January, authorities said Monday.
"Mehdi Rassouli and Mohammad Reza Miri, Mossad agents involved in the January riots in Mashhad (northeast), responsible for widespread violence and the death of a member of the security forces, were hanged," said the Iranian judiciary's Mizan Online website, referring to the Israeli spy agency.
The court accused the two men of "using Molotov cocktails and bladed weapons, inciting and encouraging others to kill, and directly participating in the murder of a security officer".
"Ebrahim Dolatabadi, one of the main instigators of the riots in Mashhad that claimed the lives of several members of the security forces, was also hanged," Mizan added.
The sentences were carried out after the Supreme Court confirmed the verdict for all three men, said Mizan.
Prominent American news outlets have drawn attention to the specific terminology employed by the Trump administration regarding its latest naval initiative in the Strait of Hormuz, noting a deliberate preference for the word "guide" instead of "escort".
According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), US officials clarified that the current framework "doesn't currently involve US Navy warships escorting vessels through the strait". This distinction suggests a less aggressive posture than traditional naval convoys, even as tensions with Tehran reach a fever pitch.
Corroborating this shift in language, CNN cited a US official who explicitly stated that the operation is "not an escort mission". The report further detailed that the US military's role will focus on "guiding stranded ships" rather than providing a direct tactical shield.
Meanwhile, Axios reported, via a US official, that US Navy vessels intend to remain "in the vicinity" of the commercial traffic. The stated goal of this positioning is to "prevent Iranian attacks on the commercial ships" without necessarily tethering warships to specific tankers.
Pakistan said Monday it had facilitated the transfer of 22 Iranian crew members from a US-seized vessel, describing the move as a "confidence-building measure" amid fragile diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran.
The sailors, who had been held aboard the container ship Touska, were flown into Islamabad late Sunday and were due to be handed over to Iranian authorities, according to a statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry.
The handover follows a tense maritime standoff in the Gulf of Oman, where US forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel.
The transfer of the crew was coordinated with both sides, Pakistan said, reflecting a rare instance of practical cooperation despite wider tensions over sanctions, shipping routes and regional security.
The vessel itself is expected to be returned after repairs.
Islamabad said it would continue to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of regional stability, as the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile and indirect US-Iran engagement politically sensitive.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that the United States must reduce its demands on the Islamic republic, with negotiations stalled over ending the two-month-long Middle East war.
"At this stage, our priority is to end the war," he said in a briefing broadcast by state television. "The other side must commit to a reasonable approach and abandon its excessive demands regarding Iran."
The United States kicked off an effort to "guide" stranded ships from the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz, as it tries to counter economic disruptions that outlasted the peak of fighting with no peace deal in sight.
A day after US President Donald Trump announced what he called "Project Freedom," the Joint Maritime Information Center said Monday that the US had set up an "enhanced security area" south of typical shipping routes and urged mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities "due to anticipated high traffic volume." The strait sits between Iranian and Omani territory.
The center warned that passing close to the usual routes, known as the traffic separation scheme, "should be considered extremely hazardous due the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed and mitigated."
The US-led maritime task force's announcement marked the start of the effort to revive traffic and restore confidence among commercial vessels transiting the strait.
Europeans have "heard" US President Donald Trump's message of frustration over the Iran war and are "stepping up", NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Monday after Washington announced it would withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.
"European leaders have gotten the message. They heard the message loud and clear," Rutte said before talks with European leaders in Armenia, acknowledging "disappointment on the US side" faced with European allies' resistance to joining the war.
"Europeans are stepping up," Rutte insisted. "We have seen all these countries now participating with their bilateral agreements making sure that when it comes to basing requests and all the logistical support," he said.
Iran's military said Monday that US forces would be attacked if they entered the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump announced Washington would begin escorting ships through the blocked waterway.
"We warn that any foreign armed force - especially the aggressive US military - if they intend to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, will be targeted and attacked," said Major General Ali Abdollahi of the Iranian military's central command, in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.
"We have repeatedly stated that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and under all circumstances, any safe passage must be coordinated with these forces," he added.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States and Iran Monday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a "coordinated" way, as the US military pressed ahead with a mission to escort ships out of the waterway.
"What we want above all is a coordinated reopening by the United States and Iran - that is the only solution for reopening the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said at a meeting of European leaders in Armenia.
"We are not going to take part in any military operation in a framework that to me seems unclear," said the French leader, whose country has with Britain led efforts to assemble a coalition to reopen the strait once peace is secured.
In what is framed as a "humanitarian" move, President Trump announced that the US military will begin "guiding" or escorting thousands of stranded vessels out of the volatile Strait of Hormuz — starting Monday. The mission, dubbed “Project Freedom,” aims to reach an estimated 2,000 ships and 20,000 seafarers currently caught in the blockade, many of whom are dangerously low on food and essential supplies. Trump called it a “humanitarian operation, stating that the US is stepping in to help innocent crews and companies who have become victims of circumstances entirely outside their control.
An oil shipping monitoring firm has reported that a second Iranian Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) has successfully evaded the US Navy and is currently navigating Indonesian waters towards the Riau Archipelago.
In a report shared on X, TankerTrackers.com stated that the vessel, identified as the DERYA, is traversing the Lombok Strait in Indonesia. This movement follows a failed attempt to deliver 1.88 million barrels of Iranian crude oil to India in mid-April.
Detailing the tanker's movements, TankerTrackers.com noted, "We then spotted her continuing south after that, at a time when her sister ships in the area were being redirected back to Iran by the US Navy." The monitoring group further added that the ship is "currently underway to her rendezvous point in the Riau Archipelago."
This development follows an earlier disclosure by the tracking firm that another Iranian supertanker, the HUGE, had also managed to bypass the US Navy. That vessel, which is carrying 1.9 million barrels of oil, was similarly spotted in the Lombok Strait heading towards the Riau region.
According to data provided by the monitoring firm, approximately 25 tankers departed from Iran with crude oil during the month of April. Within this fleet, the US Navy successfully redirected seven vessels back to Iranian ports, while US forces seized another two tankers.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the United States has responded to Iran's 14-point proposed plan to end the war.
He made the remarks in an interview with state-run IRIB TV while noting that the US response is being reviewed.
He stressed that Iran's plan is exclusively focused on ending the war, and "nothing pertaining to the nuclear field's details exists in it."
"At present, we are focused on the parameters related to ending the war in the region, including Lebanon," Baghaei added, stressing "we have no nuclear negotiation at this stage."
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted by state media as saying that "at this stage, we do not have nuclear negotiations" - a key demand by Washington.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has publicly endorsed Donald Trump's latest maritime initiative, dubbed "Project Freedom", which authorises American forces to provide safe passage for vessels currently trapped within the Strait of Hormuz.
The senior lawmaker's backing comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to resolve the regional crisis. Expressing his frustration with the current state of talks, Graham took to social media to criticise Tehran's recent conduct.
"It is clear to me that Iran is playing games through negotiations, as their last offer to end the conflict was absurd," he wrote in a post on X.
Linking the need for a robust military presence to the failure of these discussions, Graham argued that the United States must now shift its focus toward securing the vital shipping lane.
While he maintained a preference for a non-violent resolution, he signalled that the window for talks is rapidly closing.
A tanker was hit by unidentified projectiles off the Gulf coast, a British maritime agency reported Monday, as the United States said it would escort ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.
"A tanker has reported being hit by unknown projectiles," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that all crew members were safe.
It called on vessels to transit the region "with caution" as authorities investigate.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified that the Americans are and remain the important partner for Germany in the North Atlantic (Nato) alliance. "We have a common goal: Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons."
German media also quoted the chancellor as saying there was "no connection" between disagreements over the Iran war and the pullout of US troops from Germany while insisting he shared Trump's goal of ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.
A senior Iranian official warned on Monday (May 4, 2026) that Tehran would consider any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz a breach of the ceasefire.
"Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran's parliament, posted on X.
As the Strait of Hormuz turns into a volatile chokepoint, Iraq is urgently pivoting its energy strategy. By rerouting fuel exports through Syria, Baghdad is attempting to bypass the increasingly dangerous waterway that long served as its primary artery to global markets. This shift to land-based logistics signals a major tactical move that could permanently reshape regional energy supply chains and reduce dependence on the vulnerable Strait.
The US military will start escorting hundreds of ships stranded in the Arabian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz as a humanitarian gesture in what US President Donald Trump calls "Project Freedom".
Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, choking off major flows of oil, gas and fertilizer to the world economy, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports. Trump said "countries from all over the world" had requested American aid in navigating through the key waterway and out of the Gulf. "For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that "very positive discussions" were underway with Iran on finding a solution to the crisis, but nevertheless added that the US will soon start escorting ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier, a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, told state television that Tehran had submitted a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war," and that Washington had responded to it in a message to Pakistani mediators.
"I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Day 65: Iran says US options are 'impossible' war or 'bad deal'
Day 64: Iran tightens grip on Hormuz waters under new IRGC rules
Day 63: Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal
Day 62: Iran's supreme leader says, 'US suffered disgraceful defeat'
Day 61: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade