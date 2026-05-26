All eyes on Trump’s rare Camp David cabinet meeting amid Iran uncertainty

Fresh military tensions shadow Trump’s Camp David cabinet push for Iran breakthrough
Dubai: US President Donald Trump will gather his full cabinet at Camp David on Wednesday as the White House faces mounting pressure to secure a breakthrough in fragile Iran negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz after fresh US strikes sharply raised tensions.
The rare offsite meeting at the heavily guarded Maryland retreat comes at one of the most critical moments of Trump’s second term, with ceasefire talks under strain, oil markets rattled and fears that diplomacy could quickly unravel.
Camp David has historically been used by US presidents for high-stakes national security discussions and major diplomatic decisions, including Middle East peace negotiations and wartime strategy meetings.
The meeting is expected to be attended by all cabinet members and follows days of mixed signals from the Trump administration over the state of negotiations with Tehran.
While Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said talks could produce an agreement within days, Trump has struck a more cautious tone, saying there was “no hurry” and warning the outcome would either be “great and meaningful” or “no deal”.
The uncertainty has deepened after fresh US strikes early on Tuesday on Iranian missile sites and suspected mine-laying boats near the Strait of Hormuz, despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
Camp David: America’s retreat for high-stakes diplomacy
The heavily guarded presidential retreat is located in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains
Originally built during World War II and later used by US presidents for sensitive meetings and crisis talks
Often chosen for major national security discussions away from Washington
Hosted the landmark 1978 Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel under President Jimmy Carter
Hosted the high-stakes 2000 Israeli-Palestinian peace summit involving Yasser Arafat, Ehud Barak and Bill Clinton
Used by multiple US presidents for Middle East peace talks, wartime deliberations and strategic summits
The retreat includes secure meeting facilities, cabins and communications systems for top-level decision making
Trump has visited Camp David sparingly during his second term, making the latest cabinet meeting especially notable
The Iran meeting comes amid fragile ceasefire talks, Hormuz tensions and renewed US-Iran military confrontation
US Central Command described the attacks as “self-defence strikes” aimed at protecting American forces from threats posed by Iranian units near the strategic waterway.
Iran responded with some of its strongest warnings since the April ceasefire.
Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that American military bases in the Middle East were no longer safe and warned regional countries against serving as “shields” for US forces.
“The hands of time do not turn backward, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases,” Khamenei said in a written statement.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps separately warned it would retaliate against any future US attacks, calling a “reciprocal response” both “legitimate and certain”.
At the centre of the negotiations is the Strait of Hormuz, effectively blockaded by Iran since April after the war erupted following US-Israeli strikes in late February.
Trump has repeatedly linked any settlement to reopening the vital shipping corridor, which handles a significant share of global oil and gas trade and whose disruption has rattled energy markets worldwide.
Brent crude rose again Tuesday after the latest US strikes renewed fears that diplomacy could collapse and the conflict could escalate further.
Iranian negotiators meanwhile are reportedly seeking the release of around $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets abroad under a proposed 14-point framework aimed at ending the war.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that roughly half the amount — about $12 billion — could be released during the initial phase of any agreement.
A senior Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati returned from Qatar on Tuesday after what Iranian media described as “generally positive” talks with mediators.
In another sign of shifting conditions inside Iran, officials said restrictions on internet access imposed during the conflict would gradually be eased after months of severe disruption.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the restoration of international internet access following an 87-day blackout that largely cut millions of Iranians off from the outside world.
Analysts say the Trump administration appears to be prioritising immediate de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while leaving tougher disputes — including Iran’s nuclear programme, missile stockpiles and regional proxy networks — for later negotiations.
According to an analysis by The New York Times, the approach mirrors the phased ceasefire strategy used by the Trump administration in Gaza, where a truce was secured first while core political and security disputes were deferred.
Analysts told the newspaper that while phased diplomacy can reduce immediate violence, it also risks freezing conflicts rather than fully resolving them.
Michael Koplow of the Israel Policy Forum told The New York Times that such an approach can allow leaders to “claim victory while leaving the core issues unsolved”.
The Camp David meeting is now expected to shape Washington’s next move as the administration balances pressure for a diplomatic breakthrough against fears that the fragile ceasefire could quickly unravel.
-- With AFP inputs