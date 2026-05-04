Abu Dhabi: UAE-made defence technology played a central role in protecting the country during the recent conflict, with locally developed and produced jammers tackling 85% of drones that targeted the UAE, Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Chairman of EDGE Group, said at the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi.

He said the UAE has a long history of defending itself and protecting those who live in the country, while adding that the next phase would require the country to move faster and deepen its capabilities.

“I think UAE have defended itself,” he said. “We're so proud, not only us as nationals, but everyone who lived among us, everyone who live here in this country practicing their usual going to restaurants, going to seminars, going to work.”

“85% of these drones were tackled through the jammers developed and produced in the UAE,” he said. “So this is a significant number of the attack that came with the UAE were neutralized using UAE technology.”

“Over the next few years, we definitely have a determination that anything to do with air defense will be fully a UAE capability in that regard, produced in the UAE,” he said.

“This is a clear demonstration that we are able to develop, we're able to produce, and we're able to show it's worth during the time that matters,” he said.

“During this war, a critical part of the defense of the UAE was defended using UAE national products produced in the UAE, developed in the UAE, and they played the pivotal part of the defense of the entire network here of the UAE,” he said.

“This tells you where we sit today from a capability point of view, and how determined are we to really excel in that domain and really defend the nation and become a key player in the global advanced tech space and defense,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.