EDGE highlights growth in defence manufacturing at Make it in the Emirates 2026

The group is taking part as an Enablement Partner at Make it in the Emirates 2026
EDGE Group has showcased its latest achievements in advanced defence manufacturing during its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026, highlighting progress in local production, innovation and talent development.
The group is taking part as an Enablement Partner at the event, where it is presenting its efforts to strengthen supply chain localisation and expand manufacturing capabilities in the UAE.
EDGE said it generated AED 596 million in local added value in 2025, while new orders reached $7.96 billion, bringing its total backlog to $20.4 billion.
Officials said more than 80 per cent of the group’s systems are now produced locally, reflecting ongoing efforts to build a strong national defence industry.
Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said the group continues to focus on long-term growth and local capability building.
“Building a strong defence industry takes time, and we have worked steadily to expand our manufacturing and strengthen our supply chains,” he said.
He added that the company’s products are gaining trust from international customers, supported by strong order growth.
EDGE is also investing in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve its production systems.
In 2025, the group completed more than 68 technology projects across its facilities, helping to increase production capacity across several entities.
Its innovation centre, BRIDGE, has trained over 5,000 specialists and launched dozens of programmes focused on modern manufacturing and design.
As part of its participation, EDGE is also introducing a new engineering talent platform aimed at professionals in the UAE.
The platform will offer project-based opportunities, allowing engineers to work on key programmes in advanced technology and defence.
The company said this step supports its wider goal of developing national talent and strengthening the local workforce.
During the event, Faisal Al Bannai is set to take part in a session on supply chains and industrial resilience, while Al Marar will join a panel on national security.
EDGE will also launch the “Innovate to Defend” challenge, inviting individuals to submit ideas that address national security needs. Selected ideas may be developed further within the group’s ecosystem.
Officials said EDGE’s participation aligns with national strategies aimed at boosting local manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports.
Events like Make it in the Emirates provide a platform for companies to showcase progress, build partnerships and support the country’s long-term industrial growth.
The exhibition will run at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 4 to 7, where visitors can explore EDGE’s latest technologies and projects.