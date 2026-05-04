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Any US 'interference' in Hormuz would violate ceasefire: Iran official

US interference in Hormuz to be treated as ceasefire breach, Iran says

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AFP
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US Marines board the commercial ship M/V Blue Star III in the Arabian Sea, near the Strait of Hormuz.
US Marines board the commercial ship M/V Blue Star III in the Arabian Sea, near the Strait of Hormuz.
CentCom

A senior Iranian official warned on Monday (May 4, 2026) that Tehran would consider any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz a breach of the ceasefire.

"Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran's parliament, posted on X.

The comment came after President Donald Trump announced a plan for US forces to escort ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz beginning Monday.

Blockade

The US Navy is enforcing a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and maritime traffic, primarily centered around the Strait of Hormuz.

Initiated around April 13, 2026, following stalled negotiations, the blockade has redirected 49 commercial vessels to halt Iranian oil exports and maritime trade.

The US is using the blockade to pressure Iran to accept a brokered ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, aiming to restrict economic profits from oil exports.

The blockade targets all maritime traffic entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, regardless of vessel nationality.

Centcom, under the direction of the Pentagon and President Trump, is intercepting vessels and enforcing compliance.

As of early May, 49 commercial vessels have been forced to turn away.

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