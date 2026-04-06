A plaque installed beside the structure reads, “Designed for the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, this pergola reflects a dialogue between Emirati heritage and Japanese craftsmanship, celebrating a shared appreciation for nature and community. Once welcoming visitors at the entrance of the UAE Pavilion, it has been gifted to the people of Tottori. Here, it continues to provide shade and a place of gathering, standing as a lasting symbol of the enduring friendship between Japan and the United Arab Emirates.”