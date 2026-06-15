It’s the only dish that you have to make, she quickly assures. “The other seven courses are by myself and my team.” Each dish is placed on the table, with a little anecdote, perhaps something to do with her own childhood, or a signature dish that has evolved into a favourite over the years. There are quite a few of those, including a stuffed shell crab. “It really is a labour of love,” she says, smiling. “It actually takes me and my kitchen staff an hour to cook, and slowly remove the meat out of the shell, prepared in some home-made spices. But now it’s my signature dish, because whenever I take the dish off the menu, people complain.”