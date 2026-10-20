Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Student Of The Year: After Dark’ is out for blood, and fans have questions

Karan Johar shared a clip and a caption that left little room for subtlety
Fourteen years after Karan Johar handed us designer uniforms, slow-motion hair flips and the most glamorous school in the history of education, the franchise is graduating. Sort of. Johar has announced Student Of The Year: After Dark, a web series that swaps the campus romance for something considerably bloodier.
Starring Shanaya Kapoor, the show doesn't promise the sparkle, crushes and inter-house rivalries of the films, instead, violence and a competition with apparently much higher stakes than a trophy.
Johar teased the series with a clip and a caption that left little room for subtlety, calling it “gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness.”
Wait, what is this exactly?
If you’re confused, you’re in good company. The announcement has left plenty of fans scratching their heads. Is it a sequel? A reboot? A spin-off set in the same universe, where St. Teresa’s has quietly descended into chaos? And how exactly does a franchise best known for “The Disco Song” and pastel blazers end up described as “gory”?
The makers aren’t offering a family tree just yet. What they are offering is a lot of confidence.
The team makes its case
Johar described the new chapter as “a phoenix rising,” noting that the franchise that began with big dreams in 2012 is now breaking every rule it once set. He praised director Reema Maya’s genre-bending approach and Shanaya’s double role, adding that the first look is only the tip of the iceberg.
Maya was equally direct about lowering expectations of familiarity. She described the series as Student Of The Year stripped down and rebuilt as a thriller competition, saying the web format gives the team room for the conversations they want to have with young audiences. She also had warm words for the music, the young cast and her lead, calling Shanaya “a director’s actor.”
Shanaya, for her part, called the project “a bold statement,” explaining that playing her character in such a contrasting way was a deliberate choice to challenge expectations of mainstream storytelling. She described the role as layered, flawed and real, and the most challenging and rewarding experience of her career so far.
From class topper to cult following
The original Student of the Year (2012), directed by Johar, launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who did rather well for themselves after leaving school. Student of the Year 2 followed in 2019 with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.
After Dark, directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, also stars Divik Sharma and Manya Grover. Whether it ends up as a bold reinvention or the franchise’s rebellious phase, one thing is clear: this year’s student won’t be winning on charm alone.