The final season streams from October 14, as he returns to directing films full time
Dubai: Karan Johar is putting down the Koffee mug for good.
The filmmaker has confirmed that the ninth season of Koffee With Karan, his celebrity chat show, will be its last. The new season streams on JioHotstar from October 14.
After 22 years, eight seasons and 161 episodes, Karan says it is time to go back to what he started out doing: making films.
Speaking to Variety, Karan said hosting the show had been deeply rewarding, but his priorities had shifted.
"'Koffee With Karan' has been such a large part of my identity in the entertainment industry… I still can't believe it's been 22 years and now this will be my ninth season," he said.
He then explained what comes next. "I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies… telling many more stories… so with a heavy heart I am making this season my last."
He acknowledged the show's reputation too.
"This will be the last time I will be on a couch that has been synonymous with conversations, candor and well… controversies… the decision is emotional and personal to me… But I am hoping the legacy of love the show has given me continues to brew in people's hearts," Karan said.
Karan has directed seven feature films since his 1998 debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His filmography includes Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
His last film as director, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, came out in 2023.
His eighth film is reportedly already in the works. Industry sources told Pinkvilla earlier this year that it will be a large-scale family saga in the same style as his 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Filming is expected to begin towards the end of 2026.
The source described it as "a high-octane family drama with, of course, a strong romantic and emotional core". The film will reportedly have two male and two female leads. Karan has not officially commented on the project.
He did, however, hint at his return in July. Marking three years since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he shared behind-the-scenes photos on social media. "I can't wait to be back on set ... for my own heart....," he wrote.
Beyond directing, Karan continues to head Dharma Productions. Variety reported that the banner has confirmed a film on Indian spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao, with a 2028 release planned.
Karan looks back at the show's origins in a promo announcing the final season. He recalls telling his father, the late filmmaker Yash Johar, in June 2004 that he wanted to host a talk show. His father asked who would pay him to simply chat with his friends.
The first episode was shot on August 16, 2004. Koffee With Karan premiered on Star World later that year, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as its first guests. The first season also featured Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek, and Aishwarya Rai with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The show ran for six seasons on Star World until 2019, then moved to streaming for seasons seven and eight.
Conversations on the couch often became news in their own right.
In season five, actress Kangana Ranaut called Karan the "flagbearer of nepotism", sparking a debate about the Hindi film industry that has continued for years. In 2019, a season six episode with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul was taken off air, including on streaming platforms, over misogynistic comments.
This is also not the first time Karan has signalled the end of the show. In 2022, he posted a statement suggesting it was over, before announcing the show would return on streaming.
This time, he says, it is final.
"There will be trolls, there will be comments, there will be posts. I'm ready to take all of that. But within all of that and beneath all of that, I know that there is still abundant love for this cup of Koffee," Karan says in the promo.
Salman Khan will reportedly open the final season as a solo guest, according to Variety India.
"This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time," Karan said.