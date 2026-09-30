Karan Johar announces end of Koffee With Karan in emotional message: 'Nearly put an end to careers...'

Karan Johar brews a final season, ending 22 years of Bollywood confessions
After 22 years, 161 episodes and an entire vocabulary of Bollywood gossip, Koffee With Karan 9 will be the show's final brew.
For two decades, one question has followed Karan Johar through airports, premieres and probably his own dinner table: When is the next Koffee With Karan? He finally has an answer, and it isn't the one fans wanted. The ninth season, streaming on JioHotstar from October 14, will be the last.
Johar announced it on Wednesday in a video he said was closer to a farewell letter than a press release.
Johar announced it on Wednesday in a video he said was closer to a farewell letter than a press release.
The pitch that didn't impress Dad
Every great show has an origin story, and this one began with a sceptical father. In 2004, Karan told his father, producer Yash Johar, that he wanted to host a talk show. The reaction was pure dad energy:
"This is more of an emotional message than a professional announcement. It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal chat with them. He looked at me and said, 'Karan, you will call your friends and talk to them, which you anyways do; who will pay you for this?' He passed away that month on 26th June, and the very first day I shot for the show was 16th August 2004. I am here now, 8 seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later; a lot happened."
It turned out that plenty of people would pay, and they would keep paying for 22 years.
"A lot happened" is putting it gently. The Koffee couch has hosted confessions, cold wars and at least one national debate about nepotism that never really ended. Kangana Ranaut sparred with her host on air. Vicky Kaushal admitted he had feelings for Katrina Kaif, long before the wedding. Deepika Padukone spoke openly about living with depression. Along the way, the rapid-fire round and the hamper became part of pop culture, and "conjecture" became Bollywood's favourite word.
Johar summed up the chaos himself:
"I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don't ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much."
Possibly, just a sense that the pot had run dry. Johar seems ready for the trolls, too:
"I reached a point in my life where I realized all good things have to come to an end. With a heavy heart, I have to say that this will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan. There will be trolls, comments, posts, and I am ready to take that on, but within all of that and beneath it, I know there is still abundant love for this cup of coffee. So join me in my last season of Koffee With Karan and have that one last cup of coffee with me. Cheers!"
In a separate press statement, he added:
"There are some journeys you don't plan to end; you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love, and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time."
Fans took the news about as calmly as a rapid-fire round with no buzzer. Many called it the end of an era, and some simply refused to accept it. Others started negotiating: if this really is the finale, Shah Rukh Khan has to show up, and 50 episodes would be a reasonable minimum.
The official guest list is still under wraps, but rumours have already filled in the seating chart. The names being mentioned include Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna; Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan; and Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar.
So mark October 14 and brew something strong. It's the last Koffee, and Karan has promised to make it count.