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Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput debuts on Kareena Kapoor's show: 'Absolutely warm and lovely'

Mira Rajput joins Kareena’s candid conversations on careers, motherhood and self-image

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mira Rajput with Kareena Kapoor.
Mira Rajput with Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised fans on Tuesday evening when she shared a photo with Mira Rajput Kapoor on her Instagram Stories, confirming that Mira will appear as a guest on the new season of her radio show, What Women Want.

The collaboration quickly drew attention online, as it marks the first time the two have been seen together publicly. Mira is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, whom Kareena dated for around three years in the mid-2000s.

Sharing the picture, Kareena described her guest as "absolutely warm and lovely," welcoming her to the show.

What Women Want, which Kareena has hosted since 2018, features candid conversations with guests from film, fashion and wellness on topics including careers, relationships, motherhood and self-image. Mira seems a natural fit for that format. Though she stays outside the film industry, she has built a sizeable following on social media, where she shares content on parenting, fitness and skincare, and has ventured into entrepreneurship with her own beauty brand.

Kareena and Shahid were one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples during their relationship, which lasted from 2004 to 2007. Their romance ended around the time of Jab We Met, the Imtiaz Ali film in which they co-starred and which remains one of the most loved romantic comedies of that era. Both actors have since spoken about the relationship with maturity, describing it as part of the past.

They have both since built families of their own. Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and the couple have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid married Mira in 2015 in an arranged marriage, and they are parents to a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain.

The episode is expected to stream as part of the show's new season, though a release date has not yet been announced.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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