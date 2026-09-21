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Kareena Kapoor turns 46: Priyanka Chopra says ‘No one like you’, Soha Ali Khan sends her back to the 80s

Stars hail Kareena as style icon as Soha’s ’80s AI post steals the spotlight

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kareena Kapoor turns 46: Priyanka Chopra says ‘No one like you’, Soha Ali Khan sends her back to the 80s

Kareena Kapoor’s 46th birthday brought plenty of wishes from family, friends and colleagues, but Soha Ali Khan had a slightly different way of marking the occasion. Instead of a traditional birthday post, Soha gave Kareena a throwback to the 1980s.

Kareena gets an ’80s makeover

Soha joined the popular 1980s AI trend on Instagram, sharing a digitally reimagined family portrait featuring Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal Kemmu in retro-inspired looks.

Explaining the idea behind the post, Soha wrote: "You were born in 1980 - a true blue '80s child so this seemed appropriate - happy happy birthday to my gorgeous, kind and loving sister-in-law. Here's to being a style icon through every decade gone and all to come!"

Kareena’s birthday wishes

Several friends and colleagues from the film industry also wished Kareena on her birthday.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Kareena in a saree and wrote, "Happy Birthday Kareena. There will never be anyone like you (two red hearts)."

Kiara Advani also wished Kareena, referring to her as the "OG Diva."

Anil Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena and wrote, "Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan You've always had that rare combination of confidence, warmth and a wonderful sense of humour. Wishing you lots of happiness, laughter and love. Have a great one, Bebo."

Birthday after Daayra release

Kareena’s birthday comes just days after the release of her latest film, Daayra, which opened in theatres on September 18.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Kareena alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The two actors play police officers in the film, which marks their first collaboration.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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