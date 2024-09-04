Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is keenly awaiting release of her upcoming mystery thriller, 'The Buckingham Murders' has shared about what connected her to the role of a cop in the film.

The 'Jab We Met', actress was in Mumbai for the trailer launch of her movie along with director Hansal Mehta and co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor.

"I think a mother's love has no language. It's a feeling. So, I think being a mother I understand that a mother's love has no specific language. It's in her eyes--her love, her pain, you can see it in her eyes. That's important," Kareena Kapoor told the media.

Speaking about how she balances her personal and professional lives, Kareena added, "I enjoy that hustle of working and being a mother and wife at the same time."

Kareena looked stunning as she arrived at the event wearing an all-black pantsuit.

In the film, Kareena plays grieving police detective tasked with tracking down a child murderer. Throughout the trailer, Kareena portrays different shades of her intense role as she gets engrossed in solving the mysterious case.

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'

"I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that," she said.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13 this year.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.