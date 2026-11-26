"A lot of big people don't want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours; they say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don't even go to my vanity van for those eight hours. Our work is to be in front of the camera, and people want to see you beautiful in front of the camera, not tired. So I thought I would work eight hours, sleep for eight hours, spend two hours on my physique and dedicate a few hours to my family."