On Koffee With Karan 9, Akshay Kumar said big producers avoid him over his 8-hour shift
Bollywood has long called Akshay Kumar its most disciplined star: early to bed, early on set, and a film wrapped while others are still in prep. On Karan Johar's chat show this week, the actor said that same discipline has cost him work, and that some of the industry's biggest producers now think twice about hiring him.
Akshay shared the couch with actor-politician Ravi Kishan on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Johar has billed this as the show's last season, ending a 22-year run that spanned 8 earlier seasons and 161 episodes. The episode moved between nostalgia and shop talk. Akshay recalled confronting a producer over unpaid dues in his early days, and Ravi spoke about the lean years after Tere Naam and how Bhojpuri cinema revived his career. The sharpest moment, though, came when the talk turned to working hours.
'They forget I don't even go to my vanity van'
Johar praised Akshay for backing first-time directors and for being fair to producers and filmmakers alike. Akshay answered with an unexpected admission:
"A lot of big people don't want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours; they say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don't even go to my vanity van for those eight hours. Our work is to be in front of the camera, and people want to see you beautiful in front of the camera, not tired. So I thought I would work eight hours, sleep for eight hours, spend two hours on my physique and dedicate a few hours to my family."
The split he described is eight hours of work, eight of sleep, two of training and the rest for family. It is the routine his fans already associate with him, but this time he presented it as a deliberate trade-off rather than a personal quirk.
Ravi Kishan makes the producer's case
Ravi Kishan defended his co-guest on the economics. He said Akshay's pace on set saves producers money, since the actor typically finishes a film in about 55 days. Ravi added that a shorter schedule matters beyond the balance sheet, because it means steady work for the 300 to 400 crew members a production employs.
Akshay said he often hears doubts about his speed and pointed to Hollywood to make his case:
"I recently read an interview with Christopher Nolan, and apparently he doesn't take more than 90 days to complete a film. Tom Cruise completed Mission: Impossible in 55 days."
Why the eight-hour question still stings
Akshay's comments come about a year after a similar debate centred on Deepika Padukone. In 2025, she reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over a request for an eight-hour shift. Soon after, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced she would not be part of the sequel, and reports followed claiming she had sought fixed hours and a share of the profits.
Deepika addressed the issue directly in an October 2025 interview with CNBC-TV18. She argued that several male superstars had worked eight-hour days for years without anyone questioning it, and said a woman asking for the same should not be seen as difficult. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia were among those who supported her publicly.
Akshay's version adds a different angle to that debate. Even an established male star, he says, pays a professional price for keeping fixed hours, though the industry has rarely held it against him in public the way it did with Deepika.
A familiar couch, one last time
This is not Akshay's first visit to the show. He appeared solo in Season 4 in January 2014, alongside wife Twinkle Khanna in Season 5 in November 2016, with Ranveer Singh in Season 6 in October 2018, and with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Season 7 in July 2022.
The farewell season premiered on October 14 with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor as guests, and it is streaming on JioHotstar.
The previous season, Season 8, is also connected to this week's discussion. It premiered on October 26, 2023, and its opening episode featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in their first joint appearance on the couch, where they talked about their relationship and their life as a married couple. That season also had Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty as guests in December 2023, about two years before Akshay would join both men for the next instalment of their best-known comedy franchise. Season 8's lineup also included Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan won that season's Best Koffee Burn award for his playful digs at the host