Akshay Kumar mourns Nana Patekar, recalls ‘one of a kind’ Welcome co-star: 'That voice, that intensity...'

The two actors' partnership in Welcome remains one of the most enduring in Hindi comedy. Patekar, best known until then for intense, brooding roles in films like Parinda, Prahaar and Ab Tak Chhappan, surprised audiences with his deadpan turn as the gangster Uday Shetty, opposite Anil Kapoor's Majnu and Kumar's Rajiv. The film became a major box-office success, and its scenes and dialogues continue to circulate widely as memes nearly two decades later. The pair reunited on screen in Housefull 5.