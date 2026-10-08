Nana Patekar obituary: A brilliant actor, a mercurial man and a legacy that refuses to be uncomplicated

Nana Patekar was a master of controlled emotions, with a reputation for volatility
From the terrifying gangster in ‘Parinda’ to the hilarious Uday Shetty in ‘Welcome’, Nana Patekar was a master of controlled emotions. But beyond the camera, his volatile personality and sexual misconduct allegations cast a long shadow over his extraordinary career.
There was nothing conventional about Nana Patekar. Not his face, not his voice, not his acting, and certainly not his personality.
The veteran Indian actor, who died on October 8 at 75 following a reported cardiac arrest in Goa, was arguably one of Hindi cinema's most gifted performers.
He was also among its most complicated personalities. His death was confirmed by his son Malhar, according to The Indian Express. ￼
To reduce Patekar to his cinematic achievements would be to celebrate a formidable talent. To examine the man beyond the screen would mean confronting a far more fractured legacy, including allegations of sexual misconduct that became central to India's #MeToo reckoning.
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And perhaps that dichotomy is what makes his death particularly difficult to assess.
As an actor, Patekar understood the economy of emotions better than most of his contemporaries. He didn't need elaborate gestures, designer costumes or a dramatic background score to communicate menace. A twitch of his face, a prolonged stare or an unsettling silence could do the job.
Take Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda (1989).
As the ruthless gangster Anna Seth, Patekar was terrifying precisely because his violence seemed so unpredictable. He could move from apparent calm to explosive rage within seconds.
There was something deeply unsettling about watching a man whose emotional temperature could change without warning.
That unpredictability became his greatest cinematic weapon.
In Agni Sakshi (1996), opposite Manisha Koirala, he played an abusive, obsessive husband with chilling conviction. His portrayal of Vishwanath was not simply that of a villain.
It was a disturbing study of possessiveness, entitlement and psychological intimidation. He made the character genuinely frightening without relying entirely on theatrical excess.
Then came Krantiveer (1994), where his explosive monologues against corruption and communal hatred became part of Bollywood folklore. His performance won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.
But Patekar was never just about anger.
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), he played Joseph Braganza, a deaf father struggling with his daughter's ambitions.
It was a remarkably restrained performance, demonstrating that the same actor capable of volcanic rage could also convey heartbreak through silence.
His versatility extended to Prahaar, which he directed, Ab Tak Chhappan, where he played encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe with unnerving composure, and Apaharan, in which he brought moral ambiguity to a corrupt political strongman. ￼
And then there was Welcome (2007).
Who would have imagined that the man who terrorised audiences in Parinda could become one of Bollywood's most entertaining comic gangsters?
As Uday Shetty, alongside Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor, Patekar was gloriously ridiculous. His deadpan delivery, wounded pride and comic frustration were a masterclass in timing. He didn't abandon his intimidating persona for comedy. He cleverly turned it into the joke.
That was his genius.
Yet the man behind these performances was considerably harder to celebrate without qualification.
Having met Patekar personally, I remember being struck by his mercurial temperament. He wasn't the polished, media-trained Bollywood celebrity who arrived armed with rehearsed answers and public-relations-approved charm.
He seemed to operate entirely on his own terms. Conversations could be unpredictable, his responses unfiltered. There was an intensity about him that made interactions fascinating, occasionally uncomfortable, and rarely ordinary.
But being an unconventional personality is one thing. Facing allegations of sexual misconduct is quite another.
In 2018, actress Tanushree Dutta publicly renewed allegations that Patekar had sexually harassed her during the filming of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2008.
Her accusations helped ignite India's #MeToo movement, forcing the Hindi film industry to confront questions about power, intimidation and the treatment of women.
Patekar denied the allegations. Mumbai police subsequently filed a closure report in 2019, citing insufficient evidence to prosecute him.
Dutta disputed the findings. ￼
Those allegations remain an important part of his public legacy. Acknowledging his extraordinary talent does not require dismissing the women who challenged him, just as discussing allegations must not be confused with establishing guilt.
His life also contained contradictions beyond controversy. He was known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his support for struggling farmers, and often projected an indifference to Bollywood's obsession with glamour and material excess. ￼
Patekar belonged to a generation of actors who could command the screen without conventional leading-man looks.
His distinctive voice, wiry physicality and ability to make even ordinary dialogue sound dangerous set him apart.
He won three National Film Awards and built a body of work across Hindi and Marathi cinema that few actors could easily replicate. His portrayal of an ageing theatre legend in the Marathi film Natsamrat was another reminder of his remarkable emotional range.
But obituaries should not become exercises in selective memory.
Nana Patekar leaves behind extraordinary performances, a reputation for volatility, significant allegations that shaped public conversations about accountability, and a complicated place in Indian cinema's history.
His acting could be breathtakingly precise. His public persona was often anything but.
Perhaps that is the most fitting way to remember him: a brilliant actor whose mastery of human emotions on screen stood in stark contrast to the turbulence that surrounded him off it.
The performances deserve to endure. The uncomfortable questions deserve to remain part of the conversation, too