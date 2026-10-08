From the menacing gangster Anna in Parinda to the fiery Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer
Dubai: Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive and powerful performers, has died at 75, leaving behind a career marked by unforgettable characters, intense performances and a rare ability to move effortlessly between drama, crime, comedy and socially charged cinema.
From the menacing gangster Anna in Parinda to the fiery Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer, the fearless encounter specialist in Ab Tak Chhappan and the larger-than-life Uday Shetty in Welcome, Patekar repeatedly showed why he was regarded as an actor unlike any other.
His performances were often defined by a raw intensity, distinctive dialogue delivery and an ability to give even morally complex characters a human dimension. His work also earned him three National Film Awards — for Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi.
As Indian cinema remembers the veteran actor, here are 10 films that capture the range and enduring impact of Nana Patekar’s remarkable career.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s crime drama gave Patekar one of his most iconic roles. As the ruthless gangster Anna, he delivered a chilling performance that earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Patekar delivered a career-defining performance as Pratap Narayan Tilak, a troubled man who finds a new purpose while confronting corruption and injustice. The role earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.
In the Marathi drama, Patekar played Ganpatrao Belwalkar, a celebrated stage actor whose life changes dramatically after retirement. The emotionally demanding performance showcased his extraordinary range in his later career.
As Mumbai encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe, Patekar brought a controlled but intimidating intensity to one of his most memorable crime roles. The life of Mumbai Police officer Daya Nayak inspired the film.
Patekar starred as Major Chauhan in this military drama, which he also directed and co-wrote. The film remains an important part of his career as both an actor and filmmaker.
Patekar played a deeply disturbing and complex character in this psychological thriller. His performance earned him his third National Film Award, this time for Best Supporting Actor.
The actor showed another side of his talent as Uday Shetty, the gangster with impeccable comic timing. His exchanges with Majnu Bhai, played by Anil Kapoor, became one of the film's most memorable comic moments.
In Prakash Jha’s political crime drama, Patekar played Tabrez Alam, a powerful and morally complex figure. The role earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Villain.
Patekar played Brij Gopal, a seasoned politician inspired in part by real-world political figures. His restrained performance stood out in Prakash Jha’s political drama.
One of his early notable performances came in Mira Nair’s acclaimed film, where he played Baba. The film was an important milestone in Patekar’s rise as a serious performer.
Across these films, Patekar proved that his greatest strength was not simply playing powerful characters, but making them unforgettable. Whether terrifying, vulnerable, angry, comic or deeply flawed, his performances carried a distinctive force that became his signature.
His death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cinema. Still, the characters he created — from Anna and Pratap to Sadhu Agashe and Uday Shetty — are likely to remain part of the industry's collective memory for generations.