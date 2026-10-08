Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 in Goa

Nana Patekar dies after suffering severe chest pain at his Goa residence
Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75.
Patekar died early Thursday, October 8, after suffering severe chest pain at his flat in Goa. A medical team was called to the residence, where the actor was found unresponsive.
According to information shared by his son, Malhar Patekar, quoted by India Today, doctors attempted to revive him before he was taken to Manipal Hospital. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived, noted ANI.
The actor’s death has been registered as a medico-legal case. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Thursday to determine the exact circumstances of his death.
Born Vishwanath Patekar, Nana was among the most respected performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career that began with Gaman in 1978.