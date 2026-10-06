The stunt reflects Jammwal’s long association with martial arts and physical conditioning
Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal has showcased his physical control by holding his breath for 15 minutes during a Street Fighter event.
Jammwal shared a video of the demonstration on social media along with a message for young people: “Ek baar ruk jao” — urging them to pause amid the pressures and distractions of modern life.
The stunt reflects Jammwal’s long association with martial arts and physical conditioning. He has built a career around action-driven performances and demanding physical sequences, while regularly speaking about discipline, fitness and mental strength.
Jammwal made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 action film Force and went on to star in films including Commando, Commando 2, Junglee, Khuda Haafiz and Crakk. His martial arts skills have also earned him international recognition.
Jammwal has trained in Kalaripayattu, the traditional martial art of Kerala, from a young age. He has previously spoken about how the discipline has influenced both his personal life and acting career.
Jammwal is now set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming action film ‘Street Fighter’, in which he plays Dhalsim, the popular character from the video game franchise.
At an event hosted by Paramount Pictures India in Mumbai, Jammwal spoke about his journey to the film and how his martial arts background helped him connect with the character. A special featurette featuring the actor was also unveiled.
According to a release, Jammwal said he had been training in Kalaripayattu since the age of three and that his years of practice made him feel he was meant to play Dhalsim.
He also discussed how he joined the project and his experience working with the film’s international cast.
Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is based on the popular video game franchise. The film stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters and Jason Momoa as Blanka.
The film also features Callina Liang, Joe Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric Andre, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson.
Set in 1993, the film follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken as Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament, where they become caught up in a larger conspiracy.
The trailer was released earlier this year, introducing the film’s main cast.
‘Street Fighter’ is scheduled to release in India on October 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.