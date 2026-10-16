Roman Reigns vows India visit after Vidyut Jammwal keeps his promise

“It’s been too long but hopefully we will be back soon. I love everybody in India and thank you for all the support,” the WWE superstar replied, before praising the actor. “Vidyut here… He is the man.”

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion remains one of the promotion’s biggest names, and his return would be a major attraction for Indian wrestling fans. The Tribal Chief is known to have a big fan following in the Asian country.

Reigns last made a public visit to India in 2017. The most recent WWE event held in the country was Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad in September 2023, although Reigns did not compete at the show.

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