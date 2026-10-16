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Roman Reigns vows India visit after Vidyut Jammwal keeps his promise

WWE's Roman Reigns expresses love for Indian fans in new message

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Roman Reigns and Vidyut Jammwal
Roman Reigns and Vidyut Jammwal
via Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram

Dubai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has taken a step towards bringing WWE superstar Roman Reigns back to India, with the former world champion expressing his desire to return after a lengthy absence.

Jammwal, who recently met Reigns while promoting the newly released ‘Street Fighter’ movie, shared a video of their interaction in which he invited the wrestling star to visit India.

“We have invited him (Reigns) to India,” Jammwal said in the video.

“It’s been too long but hopefully we will be back soon. I love everybody in India and thank you for all the support,” the WWE superstar replied, before praising the actor. “Vidyut here… He is the man.”

Jammwal said he had promised people in India that he would at least request Reigns to visit the country and act as their messenger.

“His graciousness in receiving that request made the moment even more special,” the actor wrote in his caption.

“A promise kept. Lots of love Indian. We will see you soon,” he ended in the video.

The two stars are part of the upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ film, with Jammwal playing Dhalsim and Reigns portraying Akuma. WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is also among the cast.

Reigns last made a public visit to India in 2017. The most recent WWE event held in the country was Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad in September 2023, although Reigns did not compete at the show.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion remains one of the promotion’s biggest names, and his return would be a major attraction for Indian wrestling fans. The Tribal Chief is known to have a big fan following in the Asian country.

For now, Reigns has offered hope rather than a confirmed date, but Jammwal’s interaction has put the prospect of another India visit back in the spotlight.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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