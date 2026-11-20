The 800-year-old institution is linked to the Kesavananda Bharati judgment of 1973
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan's visit to the historic Edneer Mutt in Kasaragod on Friday was more than a spiritual outing. It was a visit to a place that holds a special place in India's constitutional history, thanks to a legal battle that helped protect the country's democratic values.
The nearly 800-year-old mutt is known for its spiritual teachings, its roots in Advaita Vedanta and its contribution to Kerala's cultural life. But it is also remembered as the home of the late Kesavananda Bharati, whose landmark case against the Kerala government led to one of the most significant Supreme Court judgments in India's history.
Satheesan began his day at the mutt, where he was welcomed by its present head, Sri Sri Sachidananda Bharati.
The mutt's place in history goes beyond its spiritual legacy. The legal battle fought by Kesavananda Bharati eventually led to the Supreme Court's landmark judgment on April 24, 1973.
The case began with a challenge to provisions of Kerala's land reform laws that affected the mutt's property. It later grew into a larger question: how much power does Parliament have to change the Constitution?
In a historic 7-6 verdict delivered by a 13-judge bench, the Supreme Court ruled that Parliament could amend the Constitution but could not alter or destroy its basic structure.
Known as the Basic Structure Doctrine, the ruling protects the Constitution's core principles, including democracy, secularism, federalism and the independence of the judiciary. It remains one of the most important safeguards of India's democratic system.
Sharing his thoughts on social media after the visit, Satheesan described the experience as memorable and highlighted the mutt's role in India's constitutional history.
He also acknowledged its contribution to education, spiritual learning and cultural patronage over nearly eight centuries, saying its legacy had left a lasting mark on Kerala.
The Chief Minister said he was touched by the warm hospitality extended by Sri Sri Sachidananda Bharati.
The visit brought together the two sides of Edneer Mutt's legacy — its centuries-old spiritual traditions and its place in a legal battle that helped shape and safeguard Indian democracy.
- With inputs from IANS