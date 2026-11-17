The song is based on the work of renowned Tamil poet Subramania Bharati
Dubai: A century-old Tamil devotional poem has found a place on one of the world's biggest music stages. ‘Varuvaaiy’, a contemporary musical interpretation of a poem by celebrated Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, has become the first Tamil-language song to receive a Grammy nomination.
The track, composed and sung by Indian-American musician Devan Ekambaram and featuring vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, known professionally as Susha, is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.
The nominations were announced on November 16, 2026, marking a milestone for Tamil music and its growing international recognition.
‘Varuvaaiy’ is based on a devotional poem written more than a century ago by Subramania Bharati, popularly known as Bharathiar. The poem is dedicated to Lord Krishna and calls upon the deity to descend into human consciousness and destroy evil.
Bharati's writing carries a deeper historical significance. The demons in the poem have been interpreted as metaphors for colonial oppression. Although its exact date of composition is unknown, it is believed to have been written during the poet's decade-long exile in French-ruled Pondicherry, where he sought refuge from British arrest warrants.
The poem has long been part of the Carnatic music tradition. Its latest interpretation combines Carnatic influences with contemporary instrumentation and neo-jazz elements, set in raag Desh.
Devan Ekambaram is an Indian-American singer, composer and playback vocalist. He made his playback singing debut in AR Rahman's 1999 Tamil film ‘Kadhalar Dhinam’. Since then, he has lent his voice to more than 500 film soundtracks across South Indian languages and debuted as a film composer in 2010.
Susha, whose full name is Subhiksha Rangarajan, is trained in Carnatic classical music and later studied jazz at the University of Toronto. Her music combines Indian classical traditions, jazz improvisation and contemporary influences.
She was among 24 artists selected for the NEXA Music initiative launched by AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo in 2019. In August 2026, she released her debut album, ‘Love Language’, featuring 12 tracks in English and Tamil.
Both artists are first-time Grammy nominees. Ekambaram described the recognition as a special moment for Tamil, Bharati, and Carnatic music.
‘Varuvaaiy’ faces competition in the Best Global Music Performance category from five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo, alongside Pharrell Williams and Quavo for ‘Bando [Orchestral]’.
The other nominees are Rosalía and Dougie F for ‘Porcelana’, Shakira and Burna Boy for ‘Dai Dai’, and KerreKe, Mireya Ramos and Alex E Chávez for ‘Una Flor En Cada Estrella’.
The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Final-round voting to determine the winners is scheduled from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027. The ceremony will reveal the winners across the awards' categories.
For Tamil music, ‘Varuvaaiy’ has already secured a place in Grammy history, regardless of the final result.