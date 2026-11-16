2027 Grammy Award nominations out: A look at who made the cut

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift will all be vying for top honours
The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards are in, and Phoebe Bridgers, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift will all be vying for top honours.
The Recording Academy announced nominees in dozens of categories celebrating genres like pop, rock, rap, country and R&B, and global music categories including a new Asian pop music performance category.
British singer-songwriter Raye is this year's leading nominee, with chances to win in top categories like album and record of the year as well as best music video for a collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer.
The following is a partial list of nominees for the 2027 Grammys, which will be presented in Los Angeles on Feb. 7.
“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers;
“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean;
“Dandelion,” Ella Langley;
“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars;
“This Music May Contain Hope,” Raye;
“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Olivia Rodrigo;
“LUX (Complete Works),” Rosalía;
“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift.
“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean;
“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley;
“I Just Might,” Bruno Mars;
“Where Is My Husband!,” Raye;
“the cure,” Olivia Rodrigo;
“Berghain,” Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor;
“The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift;
“Dracula,” Tame Impala with Jennie.
“Berghain,” Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins;
“Choosin’ Texas,” Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor;
“the cure,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo;
“hate that i made you love me,” Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh;
“I Knew It, I Knew You,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift;
“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome;
“Risk It All,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars;
“Where Is My Husband!,” Rachel Keen and Mike Sabath.
Angine de Poitrine; Geese; Ella Langley; Slayyyter; Sienna Spiro; Don Toliver; Remi Wolf; The Womack Sisters.
Amy Allen; Edgar Barrera; Raye; Joybeth Taylor; Theron Thomas.
“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean;
“Risk It All,” Bruno Mars;
“Where Is My Husband!,” Raye;
“the cure,” Olivia Rodrigo;
“Sauvignon Blanc,” Rosalía.
“Runway,” Lady Gaga and Doechii;
“Bring Your Love,” Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter;
“Click Clack Symphony,” Raye featuring Hans Zimmer;
“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter;
“Dracula,” Tame Impala with Jennie.
“Good Flirts,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd;
“Errtime,” Cardi B;
“Run It Back!!,”
De La Soul featuring Nas; “Let ’Em Know,”
T.I.; “Body,” Don Toliver.
“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean;
“petal,” Ariana Grande;
“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars;
“This Music May Contain Hope,” Raye;
“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” Olivia Rodrigo.
“Dillagence II,” Busta Rhymes and J Dilla;
“Am I the Drama?,” Cardi B;
“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops,” Rapsody;
“Octane,” Don Toliver;
“Everything Is a Lot.,” Wale;
“Bully - Deluxe,” Ye.
“Mount Pleasant,” Kelsea Ballerini;
“Cherry Valley,” Carter Faith;
“Dandelion,” Ella Langley;
“Cloud 9,” Megan Moroney;
“Middle of Nowhere,” Kacey Musgraves.
“Clovis,” Charley Crockett;
“50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline,” Vince Gill;
“Banks of the Trinity,” Cody Johnson;
“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle,” Willie Nelson;
“Once Upon a Second Time Around,” Charlie Worsham.
“Brown (The Chocolate Edition),” Chris Brown;
“When the City Sleeps,” Alex Isley;
“Kehlani,” Kehlani;
“Saturday Night,” PJ Morton;
“To Whom This May Concern,” Jill Scott.
“Confessions II,” Madonna;
“Sexistential,” Robyn;
“Soma,” Skrillex; “Wor$t Girl in America,” Slayyyter;
“Deadbeat,” Tame Impala.
“Vol.II,” Angine de Poitrine;
“Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters;
“The Wow! Signal,” Muse;
“Foreign Tongues,” The Rolling Stones;
“Frozen Charlotte,” Jack White.
“I Must Be Dreaming,” Alabama Shakes;
“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers;
“Music, Fashion, Film,” Charli xcx;
“Getting Killed,” Geese;
“The Mountain,” Gorillaz;
“LUX (Complete Works),” Rosalía.
“For Dinah,” Ledisi;
“The Wise Ones,” Gretchen Parlato;
“Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center,” Catherine Russell;
“With Every Breath I Take,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley;
“The Devil I Knew,” Nicole Zuraitis.
“Monk Movements,” Jon Batiste;
“We Dream,” Lakecia Benjamin;
“Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live),” Chick Corea;
“Leave That in There,” Sullivan Fortner;
“Side-Eye III+,” Pat Metheny.
“Good Grief,” Sara Bareilles;
“The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” Paul McCartney;
“Better Broken,” Sarah McLachlan;
“An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios,” Leslie Odom Jr.;
“Whatever’s Clever!,” Charlie Puth.
“Sunset Kiss,” Babymetal and Polyphia;
“Unang Kilig,” Bini;
“BANG BANG,” Ive;
“404 (New Era),” KiiiKiii; “YES,” Lisa;
“VISA,” SB19.
“Devotion,” Cory Henry;
“Revival: Live in Dallas,” Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers; “Closer (Live in Chicago),” Jonathan McReynolds;
“Sunday Morning,” PJ Morton;
“The Hymns,” CeCe Winans.
“Shiloh,” DOE;
“Coritos Vol. 2,” Israel & New Breed;
“King of Hearts - In the Room!,” Brandon Lake;
“Jamie MacDonald,” Jamie MacDonald;
“Breathe on It,” Tauren Wells.
“No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto,” Karol G;
“Femme Fatale,” Mon Laferte;
“MUDA,” Carín León;
“¿Dónde Es El After?,” Rawayana;
“Bendito Verano,” Elena Rose.
“Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0,” Rauw Alejandro;
“Omerta,” J Balvin and Ryan Castro;
“Hopi Sendé,” Ryan Castro;
“Omakase,” Alvaro Diaz;
“El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo,”
Feid; “Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout,” Young Miko.
“Lo Que Me Falta por Llorar,” Grupo Frontera;
“Aunque Me Duela,” Lupita Infante;
“La Madrina,” Mari Nobre; “Dinastía (Deluxe),”
Peso Pluma and Tito Double P;
“¡Vida México!,” Carlos Rivera.
“Gratitude,” Asake;
“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?),” Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr;
“No Tradition, No Africa,” King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni;
“Big Daddy,” Tems; “Jogodo,” Wizkid and Asake.
“Too Too Bad,” Buju Banton;
“Exile,” Chronixx;
“Brightside,” Ziggy Marley;
“The Art of Acceptance,” Protoje;
“Supernova,” Runkus;
“Lottery,” Shaggy.
“Black Shaman Strikes Back,” Marc Marcel;
“The Color of Rain,” Aja Monet;
“A Hero and a Villain,” Mad Skillz;
“How Love Grows,” JWalt and Claydough;
“Leap Life,” Saul Williams.
“Good Girl,” Nikki Glaser;
“Joy in the Trenches,” Trevor Noah;
“Legacy,” Wanda Sykes;
“100 Sound Effects,” Fred Armisen;
“Take a Banana for the Ride,” Jeff Ross;
“The Unstoppable...,” Dave Chappelle.
“The Devil Wears Prada 2,” various artists;
“Stranger Things Season 5,” various artists;
“Wicked: For Good,” various artists;
“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere”; “Wuthering Heights,” Charli xcx.
“House,” from “Wuthering Heights”;
“I Knew It, I Knew You,” from “Toy Story 5”;
“Need Someone,” from “The Pitt”;
“No Place Like Home,” from “Wicked: For Good”;
“Runway,” from “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”
“The Odyssey,” Ludwig Göransson;
“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood;
“Project Hail Mary,” Daniel Pemberton;
“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” Ludwig Göransson;
“Widow’s Bay,” David Fleming.
Tony Berg; Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Noah Goldstein; Miranda Lambert; Mike Sabath.
“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers;
“Storm,” Gener8ion and Yung Lean;
“Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Ariana Grande;
“Click Clack Symphony,” Raye featuring Hans Zimmer;
“Berghain,” Rosalía featuring Björk and Yves Tumor.
“To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World,” Earth, Wind & Fire;
“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live,” Billie Eilish;
“Man on the Run,” Paul McCartney;
“Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert,” Elvis Presley;
“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story,” various artists.
“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops”;
“Sad and Beautiful World”;
“This Mirror Weighs a Ton”;
“West End Girl”;
“What Happened to the Streets?”