Grammy 2026 nominations: Who made the list?

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga lead 2026 Grammy nominations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Lamar tops with nine nods; Gaga scores seven including album of the year
AP

Los Angeles: The 2026 Grammy nominations are out — and Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga dominate the list. Lamar leads with nine nominations, marking his second consecutive year as the top contender, while Gaga follows with seven, solidifying her return to the pop spotlight.

Lamar’s ‘Luther’ and ‘GNX’ headline the Grammys

The hip-hop icon’s duet with SZA, “Luther”, earned nods for record and song of the year, while his fifth studio album “GNX” is up for album of the year. His other nominations span best rap album and performance categories, underscoring his continued influence across genres.

Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ and ‘Abracadabra’ score big

Lady Gaga will look to expand her 14 Grammy wins with “Mayhem”, nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album. Her viral hit “Abracadabra” is up for song, record of the year, and best dance pop recording — her first in that category.

Album of the year

  • “DeBÍ TiRAR MÁs FOToS” – Bad Bunny

  • “SWAG” – Justin Bieber

  • “Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter

  • “Let God Sort Em Out” – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

  • “MAYHEM” – Lady Gaga

  • “GNX” – Kendrick Lamar

  • “MUTT” – Leon Thomas

  • “CHROMAKOPIA” – Tyler, The Creator

Record of the year

  • “DtMF” – Bad Bunny

  • “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

  • “Anxiety” – Doechii

  • “WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish

  • “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

  • “luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA

  • “The Subway” – Chappell Roan

  • “APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Best song written for visual media

  • “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” (from TRON: Ares) – Nine Inch Nails
    Written by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

  • “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters) – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
    Written by EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick

  • “I Lied to You” (from Sinners) – Miles Caton
    Written by Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq

  • “Never Too Late” (from Elton John: Never Too Late) – Elton John, Brandi Carlile
    Written by Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt

  • “Pale, Pale Moon” (from Sinners) – Jayme Lawson
    Written by Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard

  • “Sinners” (from Sinners) – Rod Wave
    Written by Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus

Song of the year (goes to songwriter)

  • “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga (Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt)

  • “Anxiety” – Doechii (Jaylah Hickmon)

  • “APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars (Amy Allen, Bruno Mars, et al.)

  • “DtMF” – Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio & team)

  • “Golden” – HUNTR/X (EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick)

  • “luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA (Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jack Antonoff & others)

  • “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter (Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter)

  • “WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell)

Best contemporary country album

  • “Patterns” – Kelsea Ballerini

  • “Snipe Hunter” – Tyler Childers

  • “Evangeline Vs. The Machine” – Eric Church

  • “Beautifully Broken” – Jelly Roll

  • “Postcards From Texas” – Miranda Lambert

Best traditional country album

  • “Dollar A Day” – Charley Crockett

  • “American Romance” – Lukas Nelson

  • “Oh What A Beautiful World” – Willie Nelson

  • “Hard Headed Woman” – Margo Price

  • “Ain’t In It For My Health” – Zach Top

Best musical theater album

  • Buena Vista Social Club

  • Death Becomes Her

  • Gypsy

  • Just In Time

  • Maybe Happy Ending

Best rap album

  • “Let God Sort Em Out” – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

  • “GLORIOUS” – GloRilla

  • “God Does Like Ugly” – JID

  • “GNX” – Kendrick Lamar

  • “CHROMAKOPIA” – Tyler, The Creator

Best new artist

  • Olivia Dean

  • KATSEYE

  • The Marias

  • Addison Rae

  • sombr

  • Leon Thomas

  • Alex Warren

  • Lola Young

Best rock album

  • “private music” – Deftones

  • “I quit” – HAIM

  • “From Zero” – Linkin Park

  • “NEVER ENOUGH” – Turnstile

  • “Idols” – YUNGBLUD

Best metal performance

  • Night Terror

  • Lachryma

  • Emergence

  • Soft Spine

  • Birds

Best pop solo performance

  • Daisies

  • Manchild

  • Disease

  • The Subway

  • Messy

Best pop vocal album

  • SWAG – Justin Bieber

  • Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

  • Something Beautiful – (artist unspecified)

  • MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

  • I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy: Part 2 – (artist unspecified)

Producer of the year

  • Dan Auerbach

  • Blake Mills

  • Cirkut

  • Dijon

  • Sounwave

Songwriters of the year

  • Amy Allen

  • Edgar Barrera

  • Jessie Jo Dylan

  • Tobias Jesso Jr.

  • Laura Velts

