Grammy 2026 nominations: Who made the list?

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga lead 2026 Grammy nominations
Los Angeles: The 2026 Grammy nominations are out — and Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga dominate the list. Lamar leads with nine nominations, marking his second consecutive year as the top contender, while Gaga follows with seven, solidifying her return to the pop spotlight.
The hip-hop icon’s duet with SZA, “Luther”, earned nods for record and song of the year, while his fifth studio album “GNX” is up for album of the year. His other nominations span best rap album and performance categories, underscoring his continued influence across genres.
Lady Gaga will look to expand her 14 Grammy wins with “Mayhem”, nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album. Her viral hit “Abracadabra” is up for song, record of the year, and best dance pop recording — her first in that category.
“DeBÍ TiRAR MÁs FOToS” – Bad Bunny
“SWAG” – Justin Bieber
“Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Let God Sort Em Out” – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
“MAYHEM” – Lady Gaga
“GNX” – Kendrick Lamar
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“CHROMAKOPIA” – Tyler, The Creator
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA
“The Subway” – Chappell Roan
“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” (from TRON: Ares) – Nine Inch Nails
Written by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
“Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters) – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
Written by EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick
“I Lied to You” (from Sinners) – Miles Caton
Written by Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq
“Never Too Late” (from Elton John: Never Too Late) – Elton John, Brandi Carlile
Written by Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt
“Pale, Pale Moon” (from Sinners) – Jayme Lawson
Written by Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard
“Sinners” (from Sinners) – Rod Wave
Written by Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga (Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt)
“Anxiety” – Doechii (Jaylah Hickmon)
“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars (Amy Allen, Bruno Mars, et al.)
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio & team)
“Golden” – HUNTR/X (EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick)
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA (Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jack Antonoff & others)
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter (Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter)
“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell)
“Patterns” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Snipe Hunter” – Tyler Childers
“Evangeline Vs. The Machine” – Eric Church
“Beautifully Broken” – Jelly Roll
“Postcards From Texas” – Miranda Lambert
“Dollar A Day” – Charley Crockett
“American Romance” – Lukas Nelson
“Oh What A Beautiful World” – Willie Nelson
“Hard Headed Woman” – Margo Price
“Ain’t In It For My Health” – Zach Top
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
“Let God Sort Em Out” – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
“GLORIOUS” – GloRilla
“God Does Like Ugly” – JID
“GNX” – Kendrick Lamar
“CHROMAKOPIA” – Tyler, The Creator
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
“private music” – Deftones
“I quit” – HAIM
“From Zero” – Linkin Park
“NEVER ENOUGH” – Turnstile
“Idols” – YUNGBLUD
Night Terror
Lachryma
Emergence
Soft Spine
Birds
Daisies
Manchild
Disease
The Subway
Messy
SWAG – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – (artist unspecified)
MAYHEM – Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy: Part 2 – (artist unspecified)
Dan Auerbach
Blake Mills
Cirkut
Dijon
Sounwave
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dylan
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Velts
