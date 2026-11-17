Sing along to Taylor Swift's biggest hits at Dubai's Global Village tribute show
Dubai: Calling all Swifties in the UAE. If you missed Taylor Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour, Dubai's Global Village has something that might help ease the FOMO.
The popular family entertainment destination is hosting a Taylor Swift tribute concert on Wednesday, November 25, with two performances scheduled for 6pm and 8pm on its Main Stage.
And yes, friendship bracelets are encouraged.
Fans can dress up in outfits inspired by their favourite Swift era, swap bracelets and sing along to some of the American pop star's biggest hits, including Love Story, Enchanted and Blank Space.
The tribute show will take audiences through different phases of Swift's musical journey, from her country music beginnings with Fearless to the chart-topping pop anthems of 1989 and beyond.
While Swift herself will not be performing, the event promises an evening of nostalgia, music and plenty of opportunities for fans to belt out their favourite lyrics.
The concert is part of Global Village's Season 31 entertainment line-up, which features live performances and family-friendly attractions throughout the season.
The good news? There's no separate concert ticket required. Entry to the Taylor Swift tribute show is included in the regular Global Village admission ticket.
Visitors can also explore the destination's international pavilions, sample cuisines from around the world, shop and enjoy its rides and attractions before or after the performances.
So, whether you're firmly in your Reputation era or still have a soft spot for Fearless, November 25 might be a good time to round up your fellow Swifties.
What: Taylor Swift Tribute Show
Where: Main Stage, Global Village, Dubai
When: Wednesday, November 25, 2026
Show timings: 6pm and 8pm
Tickets: Included with regular Global Village admission
Where to book: www.globalvillage.ae or the Global Village app. Tickets are also available at the gates.