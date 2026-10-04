Thrill rides, concerts, and culinary delights await at Dubai's Global Village
Mark your calendars — Dubai’s favourite seasonal outing is back. Global Village Season 31 opens on October 14, bringing more than 90 cultures together through international food, shopping, live entertainment, cultural experiences and thrill rides.
Whether you’re planning a family outing or a night of food and entertainment, here’s what to expect — from the biggest highlights to ticket prices and ways to make your money go further.
Global Village returns under the theme “A More Wonderful World”, with cultural pavilions, live entertainment, dining, shopping and amusement attractions set to welcome visitors from across the UAE and overseas.
Here are the key highlights to look out for this season.
Global Village brings together more than 90 cultures through themed pavilions, offering visitors a chance to explore different countries through food, crafts, shopping, architecture and entertainment.
Visitors can browse handicrafts, jewellery, clothing, antiques, artwork, skincare products and traditional goods.
The pavilions also feature photo opportunities, colourful architecture, cultural performances and demonstrations by artisans.
The Heritage Village offers a glimpse into traditional Emirati life, with Bedouin-style homes, traditional shops, majlis settings, Arabic coffee, dates, camels and falcon displays.
Planning your Global Village visit on a budget? Find out how to make your money go further with our guide: How to enjoy Global Village on a budget — with tips on cheap eats, free shows and simple ways to cut costs.
Food is a major part of the Global Village experience, with more than 200 restaurants, cafes and street food stalls.
Visitors can sample cuisines from around the world, from Italian and Thai dishes to steaks, seafood and regional specialities.
Indian Chaat Bazaar serves favourites such as samosas and dosas, while the Floating Market offers Asian dishes including baos, Vietnamese pho, Malaysian grills and Chinese dumplings.
Happiness Street features indulgent creations, while Fiesta Street offers loaded fries, sandwiches, risottos and other popular choices.
Global Village’s entertainment programme is another major draw. Season 30 featured more than 40,000 shows and entertainment experiences.
The programme included Main Stage performances, cultural shows, street entertainment, international acts, children’s shows, concerts, fireworks, drone displays and laser shows.
The Season 31 concert line-up is expected to be announced separately.
For visitors looking for something more adventurous, Carnaval features 190-plus rides, games and attractions, along with more than 125 arcade and skill games.
There are family-friendly and high-intensity rides, with individual rides available through WonderPass.
Season 30 featured attractions including Horror Hotel, Dragon Kingdom, Secrets of the Lost City and Diggers Lab.
Planning to get a Global Village VIP Pack? Read our guide to Global Village Season 31 VIP Packs for the latest prices, exclusive benefits and details of the Dh31,000 surprise.
Dragon Kingdom takes visitors into an 11-room adventure in Blackstone Hollow, where they help Ignis, the last dragon, recover his lost power.
EXO Planet City offers a futuristic experience featuring:
Infinity Mirror Maze
Neo Flight Flying Theater
ThrillFX 5D Cinema
Galaxy Hunter
StarCraft simulator
Gravity Vortex
Gardens of the World is one of the visual highlights, featuring large floral displays alongside miniature versions of famous landmarks.
Visitors can also expect light displays, fireworks, drone shows and laser performances across the venue.
Global Village has become a major shopping destination, with products from different parts of the world available under one roof.
Visitors can browse:
Jewellery and clothing
Handicrafts and artwork
Furniture and traditional products
Saffron, honey, tea and coffee
Skincare and other speciality products
A limited number of opportunities also remain in the restaurants and kiosks categories for entrepreneurs interested in Season 31.
Global Village’s characters are also part of the experience.
Waleef, the adventurous hero from the Arabian desert, travels with his friends Zoya, Aiyah and Ozka. The characters feature in the “Wonders of Waleef” series, including the pilot episode, “The Legend of the Staff”.
Season 31 opens on October 14 at 6pm. Here’s a quick look at entry prices:
Weekdays: Dh25, Sunday to Thursday
Weekends: Dh30, Friday and Saturday
Entry: Covers access to the Global Village venue, including cultural pavilions, shopping areas, dining options and regular entertainment
Rides and some attractions: May require separate payment
With food, shopping, rides and attractions available throughout the venue, setting a spending limit before arriving can help keep the overall cost of a visit under control.
A Global Village visit does not have to mean a big bill. A few simple choices can help visitors keep costs down:
Set a budget before you arrive: Decide how much you want to spend on food, shopping and attractions.
Bring your own shopping trolley: A rental costs around Dh15 an hour, while bringing your own can save money if you plan to shop.
Carry water: Buying drinks throughout the evening can quickly add up. Cheaper options are available at the venue’s mini-mart.
Look for budget food: Chaat Bazaar and several pavilion restaurants offer more affordable meals.
Share portions: Some dishes are large enough for two or more people.
Watch the extras: Snacks and drinks priced at Dh15-Dh20 each can quickly push up the total bill.
For UAE residents and tourists, Global Village is less a seasonal attraction and more an annual ritual.
You go with the family, promise yourself you’ll just browse for an hour, and inevitably leave with bags of things you didn’t know you needed.
That’s the charm of the place: there’s something for everyone.
You can pick up floral dresses at the China Pavilion, try sweet mangoes from Thailand, look for Kashmiri jewellery at the India Pavilion or bring home honey from Yemen.
Then there are the food stalls, rides, shows and all the people-watching in between.
It’s colourful, a little chaotic and distinctly Dubai — perhaps why generations of families keep returning every season.
With the gates set to open on October 14 at 6pm, the countdown to Global Village Season 31 is officially underway.
Visitors planning a trip can look forward to a new season of entertainment, dining, shopping and family experiences, with more attractions, shows and events expected to be revealed in the days ahead.
As anticipation builds, visitors can follow Global Village’s official channels and app for the latest announcements, opening updates and details to help plan their visit. With just days to go, Dubai’s popular multicultural destination is getting ready to welcome guests for another season of entertainment and discovery.