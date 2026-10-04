Set a budget before you arrive: Decide how much you want to spend on food, shopping and attractions.

Bring your own shopping trolley: A rental costs around Dh15 an hour, while bringing your own can save money if you plan to shop.

Carry water: Buying drinks throughout the evening can quickly add up. Cheaper options are available at the venue’s mini-mart.

Look for budget food: Chaat Bazaar and several pavilion restaurants offer more affordable meals.

Share portions: Some dishes are large enough for two or more people.