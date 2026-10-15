For tourists, it has been an opportunity to discover one of Dubai’s popular attractions before heading home. For UAE residents, it has been a chance to revisit the destination for its international food offerings, cultural experiences, and family-friendly activities.

Running under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World,’ the new season has brought together visitors from different backgrounds, with some experiencing Global Village for the first time and others returning for familiar favourites.

Dubai: Excitement, international food, and the promise of new experiences marked the opening of Global Village Season 31, as visitors arrived at the Dubai attraction to explore its mix of cultures, cuisines, shopping, and entertainment.

“I know about it from before. I heard a lot about it. I see it on the media, so I thought it is a good opportunity to visit it while I'm here.”

She has heard about Global Village before her visit and saw the trip as an opportunity to explore the different countries represented at the destination.

“I am a tourist here and I never visited the Global Village, so I'm excited about sightseeing all the places, from all areas and all the countries,” Kadhim told Gulf News.

Lamees Kadhim, a tourist from Iraq who lives in Germany, has visited Global Village with her husband and son. Having heard about the attraction through the media, she has been excited to experience it in person for the first time.

She has looked forward to shopping for distinctive items representing different countries, including shawls, rings, and other accessories. Apart from shopping, food has been firmly on her list of things she enjoyed during the visit.

“I am here to explore different food, and see the different kinds of culture for myself,” shared Battol.

For Urvi Battol, a Pakistani expatriate visiting Global Village for the first time, discovering international cuisines and experiencing different cultures have been top priorities.

Food has not been the only reason for enjoying the destination. Asked about her favourite part of Global Village, she said, “I love the views.”

“We are looking forward to food. All the food. We want to test all food, like Chinese food and Indian food,” exclaimed Sairah.

Sairah has visited the attraction three times, while Rasoarinasy attended for the first time. Their plans for the visit have included sampling as much food as possible.

For Madagascar expats Areff Issack Sairah and Gabiolla Rasoarinasy, Global Village has been the place to enjoy a variety of international dishes and take in the atmosphere.

She has also shared how she decided to include Global Village in her plans.

“I really want to see it. This is my first time here and I was told it is a must-see if you've been to Dubai. So it’s the last thing on my list before I go back to Ghana,” stated Abban.

Priscilla Abban, a tourist from Ghana, has noted that visiting Global Village was the final stop on her Dubai itinerary before returning home.

“It is amazing. There is just so much to choose from,” added Una.

Izzy has been visiting with Una de Meo, who was experiencing Global Village for the first time. Una has been impressed by the range of choices available.

One of the places that has attracted food lovers is the Floating Market, where visitors can find dishes including tom yum fried rice, dumplings, spring rolls, and Thai shrimp fritters.

For UAE resident Izzy de Meo, the reason to return to Global Village year after year has been simple, food.

Her verdict on the dessert has been clear, it was perfect.

She has been particularly keen on the Thai mussels and was also trying mango sticky rice for the first time.

The visit has been the family's first experience of Global Village and they were impressed by what the destination had to offer.

“It's very exciting here because there are different types of culture and fun activities for kids and everyone,” shared Singh.

For Indian tourist Balbir Singh, Global Village has offered a combination of cultural experiences and activities for the whole family. Visiting with his wife and daughter, Singh has bared that the attraction had something for visitors of different ages.

“I love the community and I love the food that they have. They have so many varieties of different countries and everything. It’s so fun,” explained Weyer.

Luna Anais Weyer, an Algerian-French Year 10 student based in Dubai, has been visiting the attraction for around six years. Arriving with her friends Nessya and Melodie, Weyer has mentioned that the community and the variety of international food were among the main reasons she continued to return.

While some visitors are discovering Global Village for the first time, others have made it part of their lives in Dubai.

For Weyer, visiting with friends and family has been an important part of the experience, adding to the memories she has built over the years.

“My most favourite memory is by the arcades and the games that you get to win things.”

Whether they are exploring the destination for the first time or returning for another season, visitors have arrived with one thing in common, an eagerness to see what Global Village has to offer.

For first-time visitors, the attraction offers an opportunity to discover different experiences in one place. For returning visitors, favourite dishes, familiar views, and shared memories remain part of its appeal.

As Global Village opens Season 31, visitors have different reasons for being there, from exploring cultures and buying souvenirs to sampling international food and enjoying entertainment with family and friends.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.