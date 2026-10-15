This is how much you'll spend on food, drinks and rides at Global Village 2026 in Dubai

How much you spend at Global Village depends on whether you're stopping by for a snack or planning a full evening out. On a weekday, entry at Dh25 and a Dh25 bun bring your total to Dh50, rising to Dh55 on a weekend. Add a Dh15 ride, and you'll spend Dh65 on a weekday, or Dh69 if you also try a Dh4 carnival game. If you'd rather have seafood, weekday entry, a Dh25 bun and a Dh45 seafood dish would bring the total to Dh95. These are examples for one person, excluding drinks, additional food, shopping and other attractions.