This is how much you'll spend on food, drinks and rides at Global Village 2026 in Dubai

Plan your budget: Food, rides, and shopping costs at Global Village 2026
You came for a wander around the pavilions. Then you spotted candied fruit. A little further along, someone was serving Turkish ice cream, another stall was selling steaming dumplings, and the children had already spotted the carnival rides.
Welcome to Global Village, where a Dh25 ticket can be the beginning of an evening filled with food, shopping and attractions from around the world. The challenge is deciding how much you want to spend once you're inside.
Season 31, which opened on October 14, brings together 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, alongside more than 250 food and beverage outlets, over 200 rides and attractions, and multiple shops. You could spend an evening jus browsing, or find yourself leaving with shopping bags, a full stomach and children asking for one last game.
Here's a look at what things cost, from budget-friendly bites to shopping splurges.
Getting through the gates is the first expense to factor into your evening.
Dh25: Entry ticket on weekdays.
Dh30: Entry ticket on weekends and public holidays.
That gets you into Global Village, but food, shopping, carnival games and most rides are additional expenses. If you're visiting as a family, it's worth setting aside a separate budget for these extras before you arrive.
You might plan to explore the pavilions first, but the Floating Market has a way of interrupting those plans. Set beside the water, the food area brings together Asian street-food favourites, seafood and quick bites, making it easy to turn a short stop into a full meal.
The good news is that you can start small, with several dishes priced between Dh25 and Dh50.
At Madame Sushi:
Chicken bun: Dh25
Custard bun: Dh25
Shrimp chicken shuimai: Dh40
Chicken seafood dumpling: Dh40
Vegetable dumpling: Dh40
Butterfly shrimp: Dh50
At Fatima's Mahar:
Scallops: Dh45
Squid: Dh45
Oysters: Dh95
Spicy lemon mussels, five pieces: Dh45
Spicy lemon mussels, 10 pieces: Dh85
Spicy lemon mussels, 15 pieces: Dh115
The mussels are an option for sharing, particularly if you're visiting with friends or family and want to sample a few different dishes.
As you walk along, you can find tom kha gai for Dh45, Hong Kong noodles for Dh50, chilli salt dishes for Dh50 and stir-fried holy basil for Dh50.
What your budget gets you: Dh25 buys you a bun, while Dh45 to Dh50 opens up more options, from seafood to noodles. Ordering several dishes to share can be a good way to try different flavours, but the bill will depend on how much you order.
These golden Emirati dough balls, served with date syrup, are a sweet treat to look out for as you walk around Global Village. Follow the scent and you may find yourself joining a queue for a box.
If you've already spent Dh25 on a bun or another snack at the Floating Market, adding a Dh35 dessert brings your food spending to Dh60 before drinks or any other purchases. Sharing a portion can help keep costs down if you're visiting with friends or family.
Even if you arrive with no intention of buying dessert, it's difficult to miss the sweet treats dotted around Global Village.
Candied fruit is available for around Dh25, offering a colourful, sugary snack as you wander between stalls. Then there are the ice-cream counters that seem to beckon from every corner, from Turkish ice cream vendors to Corner-stone and Mini Melts.
These are the little purchases that can sneak into your spending without much thought. One child spots an ice cream, another wants to try something different, and suddenly a quick dessert stop becomes a family expense.
Prices vary by outlet and product, so check the menu before ordering.
Budget tip: If you're visiting with children, decide in advance whether dessert is part of the plan or a treat to save for the end of the evening.
The Syrian pavilion offers plenty to browse, whether you're looking for something practical to take home or an outfit that catches your eye.
At one stall, porcelain cup sets cost Dh120, while jugs are priced at Dh450. If fashion is more your thing, dresses start at around Dh120, with a blue dress priced at Dh700 for shoppers looking to spend more.
There is also tea to take home, priced at Dh30 for 100 grams.
Prices at a glance:
Tea, 100g: Dh30
Dresses: From Dh120
Porcelain cup sets: Dh120
Jugs: Dh450
The range means you can leave with a small purchase or spend considerably more, depending on what catches your eye.
At a fur coat shop, Anif, a retailer from Pakistan, sells pieces priced from around Dh300 to Dh1,000.
For him, Global Village is also a place of work and business, even if spending months away from home comes with its own sacrifices. He spends around four months of the year in Pakistan and looks forward to returning to Dubai for the season.
“This is where work is. This is where business is. But when we are here, we do miss family,” he said.
If you enjoy bringing home ingredients that remind you of a good meal, the Palestinian pavilion is worth a stop. You'll find za’atar for seasoning, sumac to brighten salads, figs preserved in olive oil, grilled olives and other mooneh, or traditional preserved foods.
These are the sorts of ingredients that can turn an everyday meal into something more fragrant and flavourful. Prices vary by product and quantity, so check with the vendors before filling your shopping bag.
If you're looking for something special to take home, make time for the Yemen pavilion, where honey costs around Dh200. Vendors offer different varieties, including pale-coloured honey, and you can ask to sample some before deciding what to buy.
At around Dh200, honey is a bigger-ticket grocery purchase than a quick snack, so it's worth tasting the varieties and comparing options before choosing a jar.
For visitors who love cooking, the spice stalls are another reason to browse the pavilions. Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and India offer ingredients that can add depth and fragrance to home cooking, from cinnamon and cardamom to blends used in regional dishes.
Take your time to compare the varieties and ask vendors about their uses. If you're shopping for your kitchen, buying a small quantity of an unfamiliar spice can be a more budget-friendly way to experiment than stocking up on everything at once.
If you're looking for traditional clothing, the Bahrain pavilion has another option. Al Hajis shop is offering a 25 per cent discount on a collection of jalabiyas, with listed prices ranging from Dh70 to Dh380.
A jalabiya is a loose-fitting traditional garment worn by women, often at home but also for social gatherings and special occasions.
“We’re selling this jalabiya for everyone and this season, we are giving a 25 percent discount,” said Mira Alacar, a salesperson at the shop.
The collection includes outfits for everyday wear as well as party occasions, she said, adding that local women are among the shop's main customers.
“For the prices, we have retained the same price from the previous season, but now we are giving a 25 percent discount.”
Alacar said the retailer was optimistic about business this season, with visitors excited to return to Global Village.
Global Village isn't just about shopping and eating. For children, the carnival offers rides, games and attractions, and the costs can vary considerably depending on what they want to try.
Venetian Carousel: Around Dh15. A colourful, classic ride for younger visitors.
Californian Highway: Around Dh15. Another option for children looking for a little more excitement.
These are relatively modest additions to the evening's budget, particularly if you have younger children who want to try a ride or two.
For older children and teens who enjoy a fright, the Horror Hotel offers jump scares and spooky encounters. Tickets cost more than Dh70, making it one of the pricier attractions in this selection.
It's worth checking the price before heading in, especially if you're budgeting for several family members.
If your children would rather test their skills than queue for rides, the game stalls offer plenty of alternatives.
Around Dh40: Hook-A-Duck, where players try to catch toy ducks floating in water.
Around Dh15: A basketball game that challenges players to throw a ball through a hoop.
The duck game is a cheaper way to keep younger children entertained, while the basketball challenge can appeal to those with a competitive streak. Just remember that winning isn't guaranteed, and repeated attempts can add up.
Budget tip: Agree on a limit for games before the first attempt. A Dh15 game may seem inexpensive, but several rounds can quickly cost more than a ride.
The answer depends on whether you're visiting for a stroll, a meal or a full family evening.
How much you spend at Global Village depends on whether you're stopping by for a snack or planning a full evening out. On a weekday, entry at Dh25 and a Dh25 bun bring your total to Dh50, rising to Dh55 on a weekend. Add a Dh15 ride, and you'll spend Dh65 on a weekday, or Dh69 if you also try a Dh4 carnival game. If you'd rather have seafood, weekday entry, a Dh25 bun and a Dh45 seafood dish would bring the total to Dh95. These are examples for one person, excluding drinks, additional food, shopping and other attractions.
A solo visit gives you more control over your spending because you can choose your own pace and priorities.
For a quick visit: Allow Dh25 for weekday entry, then decide if you want a Dh25 snack.
For food exploration: Set aside money for two or three dishes, checking prices before ordering. Sharing isn't necessary when you're alone, so consider smaller portions where available.
For shopping: Make a list of what you actually want to buy. A Dh30 tea purchase is very different from a Dh200 jar of honey or a Dh450 decorative jug.
For rides: Decide how many attractions you want to try before buying a pass or loading points.
A simple trick is to divide your budget into three parts: entry, food and shopping or entertainment. Once you've spent the amount allocated to one category, you can decide consciously whether to move money from another.
Family visits need a little more planning, particularly if children want snacks, games and rides at different points during the evening.
Start with admission: Calculate the entry cost for everyone in your group before adding anything else.
Plan your food stops: Choose whether you'll have a proper meal or graze on smaller dishes. At the Floating Market, buns start at Dh25, while several dumplings and other dishes cost Dh40 to Dh50.
Set a separate treat budget: Ice creams, candied fruit and luqaimat can be tempting additions. Agree on how many treats everyone can choose.
Give children a games allowance: With some games costing around Dh4 and others around Dh15, a set limit helps prevent repeated attempts from eating into the rest of the budget.
Choose rides selectively: Check individual ride prices and height restrictions. Compare the cost of a pass with the attractions your family actually wants to try.
Keep shopping separate: If you're hoping to buy honey, spices, clothing or homeware, don't let those purchases come out of the money you've set aside for food and rides.
For example, a family of four with four paid weekday admissions would spend Dh100 on entry alone. Two Dh25 buns, two Dh15 rides and one Dh4 game would bring that illustrative total to Dh184, before drinks, additional food, shopping or other attractions. Actual family spending will depend on the number of paid admissions and what everyone chooses to do.
Global Village makes it easy to spend a little at a time. A bun here, a candied fruit snack there, an ice cream for the children and a game before heading home can turn a modest outing into a much bigger bill.
But you don't have to do everything in one visit. You can browse the pavilions without buying anything, share a few dishes at the Floating Market, choose one ride and set aside a small amount for treats.
The best way to enjoy the evening without worrying about the final bill is to decide what matters most before you arrive. Whether that's tasting food from different countries, finding a special outfit or letting the children enjoy the rides, a little planning leaves more room to enjoy the experience.
After all, the point is to explore a world of experiences in one place, not to try to buy all of them in a single evening.