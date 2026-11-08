GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Over 30 hospitalised after consuming 'golgappas' in UP

Street hawker under scrutiny after mass illness in UP villages

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Over 30 hospitalised after consuming
Over 30 hospitalised after consuming

In a suspected case of mass food poisoning amid the Diwali festivities, more than 150 people fell ill after consuming 'golgappa' from a local vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district. More than 30 of those affected, including children, have been hospitalised.

The incident triggered panic in Kalanakhor Pedari village, along with two to three nearby villages, under the Khesraha police station area.

A doctor on emergency duty told reporters that around 30-33 patients have been admitted to the Emergency Department so far.

"Around 18 children have been admitted to the PICU, and 15 patients are above the age of 15 years," he said.

The doctor said that people developed symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea two days after consuming food and drinks from a golgappa vendor in a village under the Khesraha police station area.

"Among those admitted, two-three were in serious condition, but now all of them are stable," he said.

However, he added, more patients are on their way to the hospital.

"We have received information that more patients are reaching via bus," he said.

In a similar case of food poisoning reported from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district last month, around 102 people had fallen ill after eating 'khasta' (junk) food at a fair, with 17 of them, including children, requiring hospitalisation.

The incident was reported in Kotwa village of Amethi district, where around 102 people reportedly fell sick after eating 'khasta' food at a fair, triggering panic in the area. As people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, a team from the state Health Department rushed to the village.

Later, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) also reached the spot and supervised the medical examination and treatment of those affected.

During the inspection, 39 children and 63 adults were found to be ill.

According to the CMO, the health department team reached the village following a complaint from the village head and was investigating the matter at the time of filing the report. He said the situation was under control.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The rare form of cancer affects approximately one person in every two million each year.

Abu Dhabi surgeons remove a rare 4.4kg cancerous tumour

2m read
Why Tukaram Mundhe says his kids should not join IAS

Why Tukaram Mundhe says his kids should not join IAS

3m read
Visitors throng the Global Village on the first weekend of reopening after a pause. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Global Village 2026: This is how much you will spend

9m read
Abu Dhabi kids’ menu rule changes the hotel kitchen

Abu Dhabi kids’ menu rule changes the hotel kitchen

2m read