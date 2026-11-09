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Priyanka Chopra faces backlash over non-vegetarian food at Diwali party

Social media debates Priyanka's food choices at her Los Angeles Diwali party

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a meal during her Diwali celebrations at her Los Angeles home, drawing criticism from social media users over the presence of non-vegetarian food at the festive gathering.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a meal during her Diwali celebrations at her Los Angeles home, drawing criticism from social media users over the presence of non-vegetarian food at the festive gathering.
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Dubai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has faced criticism on social media after sharing pictures from her Diwali celebrations at her Los Angeles home, with some users questioning her choice to eat and serve non-vegetarian food during the Hindu festival.

The global star recently gave fans a glimpse of her festive celebrations in the US, sharing a series of pictures showcasing the decorations, traditional outfits, family moments and food prepared for the occasion.

However, one particular photograph showing Priyanka eating a non-vegetarian dish caught the attention of social media users, prompting a debate over food choices during Diwali.

Several users took to the comments section to express their disapproval, with some questioning why non-vegetarian dishes were part of the celebrations.

"Non veg in Diwali," one user commented, while another wrote, "In Diwali non veg nooo."

Another social media user asked, "How can someone eat non-veg on Diwali?"

The criticism was not limited to the food. Some users also commented on her festive appearance and decorations, with one questioning her outfit, jewellery and hairstyle. Another asked why candles were used instead of traditional diyas. Priyanka has not publicly responded to the criticism.

Priyanka keeps Indian traditions alive in the US

Despite living in the US, Priyanka has frequently shared glimpses of how she celebrates Indian festivals and introduces her family to the country's cultural traditions.

During Dussehra recently, the actress offered a look inside her Los Angeles home, sharing pictures and videos of religious ceremonies that included puja, Shivling Abhishek, havan and Kanya Pujan.

One particularly heartwarming moment showed her husband, singer Nick Jonas, washing their daughter Malti Marie's feet as part of the traditional ritual. Malti wore an ivory outfit and a red scarf bearing the words 'Jai Mata Di'.

Priyanka has also shared moments of teaching Malti Indian traditions, including Hindu shlokas, giving fans glimpses of the efforts she makes to familiarise her daughter with her cultural roots.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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