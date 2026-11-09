Social media debates Priyanka's food choices at her Los Angeles Diwali party
Dubai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has faced criticism on social media after sharing pictures from her Diwali celebrations at her Los Angeles home, with some users questioning her choice to eat and serve non-vegetarian food during the Hindu festival.
The global star recently gave fans a glimpse of her festive celebrations in the US, sharing a series of pictures showcasing the decorations, traditional outfits, family moments and food prepared for the occasion.
However, one particular photograph showing Priyanka eating a non-vegetarian dish caught the attention of social media users, prompting a debate over food choices during Diwali.
Several users took to the comments section to express their disapproval, with some questioning why non-vegetarian dishes were part of the celebrations.
"Non veg in Diwali," one user commented, while another wrote, "In Diwali non veg nooo."
Another social media user asked, "How can someone eat non-veg on Diwali?"
The criticism was not limited to the food. Some users also commented on her festive appearance and decorations, with one questioning her outfit, jewellery and hairstyle. Another asked why candles were used instead of traditional diyas. Priyanka has not publicly responded to the criticism.
Despite living in the US, Priyanka has frequently shared glimpses of how she celebrates Indian festivals and introduces her family to the country's cultural traditions.
During Dussehra recently, the actress offered a look inside her Los Angeles home, sharing pictures and videos of religious ceremonies that included puja, Shivling Abhishek, havan and Kanya Pujan.
One particularly heartwarming moment showed her husband, singer Nick Jonas, washing their daughter Malti Marie's feet as part of the traditional ritual. Malti wore an ivory outfit and a red scarf bearing the words 'Jai Mata Di'.
Priyanka has also shared moments of teaching Malti Indian traditions, including Hindu shlokas, giving fans glimpses of the efforts she makes to familiarise her daughter with her cultural roots.