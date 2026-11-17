Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya should ideally lead the race for the next Bond woman
Dubai: James Bond may have a licence to kill, but the women in his orbit have traditionally had a licence to look spectacular, seduce the world's most famous spy and, occasionally, die dramatically in his arms. Thankfully, that formula is beginning to look as outdated as Bond's habit of introducing himself with his surname twice.
As the iconic spy franchise prepares for its next chapter, the question isn't simply who gets to wear the tuxedo. It's also who gets to stand opposite him; or, better still, outsmart him.
We have a few suggestions. And no, we're not limiting ourselves to Hollywood's usual suspects.
From Bollywood powerhouses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone to Hollywood's reigning fashion darling Zendaya, our fantasy casting list is unapologetically global, glamorous and packed with women who could give 007 a serious run for his money.
This is a wish list, not a casting announcement. But if the next Bond film wants to make a statement, these women would be a terrific place to start. Here are eight women who could shake up the franchise.
Priyanka has already proved she can handle espionage, elaborate action sequences and a wardrobe designed to stop traffic. Her starring role as Nadia Sinh in Citadel established her credentials as a globe-trotting secret agent.
Add her experience in Quantico and her international star power, and she could play an intelligence operative who knows Bond's secrets before he even introduces himself.
Our fantasy role: A rogue intelligence chief who is three steps ahead of 007. She doesn't need rescuing. Bond might.
If there's one Bollywood actress who understands the art of making an entrance, it's Deepika Padukone. She's demonstrated her action credentials in Pathaan, Jawan and Fighter, while her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage proved she could hold her own alongside Vin Diesel.
Deepika has the poise, physicality and screen presence to play a formidable Bond ally — or a dangerously elegant adversary.
Our fantasy role: A billionaire arms dealer with impeccable taste, questionable loyalties and absolutely no interest in Bond's charm offensive.
Zendaya is already a franchise heavyweight thanks to Spider-Man and Dune, and her performance in Challengers showcased a commanding, manipulative edge.
There's also an obvious connection: she's worked with Villeneuve on the Dune films. Pairing her with Pattinson would give Bond a fascinating new dynamic — two stars equally capable of playing mysterious, emotionally complicated characters.
Our fantasy role: A brilliant cyber-intelligence strategist who considers Bond's gadgets embarrassingly old-fashioned. Q would adore her. Bond, perhaps less so.
Yes, she's already been a Bond woman. And frankly, that brief appearance as Paloma in No Time to Die was criminally short.
She brought humour, athleticism and sparkling chemistry to the role, stealing scenes without needing a lengthy backstory. Her subsequent action outing in Ballerina only strengthens the case for giving her more screen time.
Our fantasy role: Bring Paloma back as an experienced CIA operative with her own mission. Why waste a character who already made such an impression?
Florence Pugh isn't interested in playing fragile women, and that's precisely her appeal. Her portrayal of Yelena Belova in Marvel's Black Widow and Thunderbolts has given her plenty of action experience.
She's also part of Villeneuve's Dune universe. Her combination of dry wit, emotional depth and physical confidence could inject some much-needed irreverence into Bond's famously self-serious world.
Our fantasy role: A British assassin who is hired to eliminate Bond but finds the assignment increasingly inconvenient.
This would be a genuinely interesting left-field choice. Sobhita has cultivated an intriguing screen persona through Made in Heaven, The Night Manager and Monkey Man.
She has a quiet, enigmatic quality that would suit Villeneuve's atmospheric filmmaking. Rather than playing another glamorous accessory, she could bring intelligence, ambiguity and a slightly unsettling stillness to the Bond universe.
Our fantasy role: An elusive art collector who finances international espionage while remaining impeccably dressed and maddeningly unreadable.
If anyone can make murder look alarmingly entertaining, it's Jodie Comer. Her performance as Villanelle in Killing Eve remains a masterclass in playing a charismatic, unpredictable killer.
She can switch between vulnerability and menace in seconds. Imagine that energy opposite Pattinson's brooding Bond. The psychological games alone could be worth the ticket price.
Our fantasy role: A former MI6 asset who knows exactly how Bond operates and takes enormous pleasure in exploiting his weaknesses.
Margot Robbie has played everything from Harley Quinn to Barbie, proving that she can embrace spectacle without sacrificing character.
Her star power would make a Bond pairing a major cinematic event. But the more exciting possibility is casting her against type; not as the glamorous romantic interest, but as a calculating villain who weaponises Bond's assumptions about her.
Our fantasy role: A charming international financier whose charity galas are merely elaborate covers for global criminal operations.
The Bond franchise has already evolved beyond the ornamental women of its early decades. Eva Green's Vesper Lynd brought emotional complexity to Casino Royale, while Léa Seydoux's Madeleine Swann became central to Daniel Craig's final story.
But the Pattinson era presents an opportunity to go further. The next Bond woman shouldn't simply be beautiful, mysterious or deadly. She should have an agenda of her own, one that doesn't conveniently disappear when 007 enters the room.
And perhaps that's the most exciting possibility of all: a Bond film where the woman isn't competing for his attention. He's competing for hers.