Next James Bond: Callum Turner closes in as race heats up, Pierce Brosnan praises him

Guessing the next Bond is practically a franchise tradition, but this cycle has been unusually drawn out. Rumours about the next Bond and what the 26th film might look like began circulating even before No Time to Die arrived in 2021. The next film is the first since Amazon took creative control of the franchise and will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and Sicario. In May, Amazon MGM Studios said the casting process to replace Craig had “just begun,” while declining to comment on whether auditions had started.