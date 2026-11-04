Next James Bond: Callum Turner closes in as race heats up, Pierce Brosnan praises him

Over the years, the rumour mill has cycled through a long list of names.
Callum Turner has spent most of 2026 as the name that won’t go away in the hunt for the next James Bond, and the closer Amazon gets to an announcement, the louder the conversation around him gets. Turner reached a 45% implied probability on Kalshi’s James Bond casting market on 28 October 2026, narrowly ahead of Jack Lowden at 44%, at a moment when final screen tests are reportedly under way. Turner himself has kept the guessing game alive: he has said he finds speculation that he is set to play Bond “amusing.”
He is not the only contender drawing attention. Josh O’Connor’s name has also surfaced, and both actors are now fielding questions about a role that has been officially vacant since Daniel Craig’s exit.
Guessing the next Bond is practically a franchise tradition, but this cycle has been unusually drawn out. Rumours about the next Bond and what the 26th film might look like began circulating even before No Time to Die arrived in 2021. The next film is the first since Amazon took creative control of the franchise and will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and Sicario. In May, Amazon MGM Studios said the casting process to replace Craig had “just begun,” while declining to comment on whether auditions had started.
Over the years, the rumour mill has cycled through a long list of names. Fans floated everyone from Tom Hardy to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Henry Cavill long the most popular pick after Craig stepped down. Turner’s stock rose sharply this spring, when Polymarket declared him the clear favourite on March 10, 2026.
The response has been far from unanimous. According to FandomWire, Turner has drawn mixed reactions from the Bond fanbase, with some noting that he has yet to prove himself in a major franchise lead. Lowden, meanwhile, remains a favourite among the faithful. IBTimes reports that despite slipping behind Turner in the prediction market, he continues to attract considerable support from Bond enthusiasts, a gap that shows how fan enthusiasm and casting expectations can diverge. Elsewhere, a sustained push for a Black James Bond has kept debate over the franchise’s direction going, IBTimes has noted.
O’Connor, for his part, is staying tight-lipped. Asked by British GQ about the speculation, he said: “Oh, it’s all very flattering. It’s nice to be mentioned — for any role — and I’m just not really going to add to the noise.” He called it “such an incredibly bizarre pinch me moment” to be “considered in that same sort of bracket,” before adding, “But I am afraid there is nothing to say beyond that.”
Now a former 007 has entered the conversation. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Pierce Brosnan singled out Turner, with whom he has worked. “All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire. Callum, Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong,” he said. “They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men.”
Brosnan said he is “eager to see who is going to play this epic role of cinematic history,” adding: “Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage.”
He was equally effusive about Villeneuve. “I think we are going to be blown away. I really do,” Brosnan said, calling the director “iconoclastic” and his camera work and storytelling “so visceral and sensuous.” He acknowledged that fans “all get sentimental and nostalgic,” but urged patience: “It’s always such a delightful game.”